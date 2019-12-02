CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: NEAT EDITION Is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Abby Payne and Craig Winberry as they team up for their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. The duo will premiere two new original songs and share rocking new arrangements of Christmas Classics. Inspired by American muscle cars and leather, Craig will debut an original track titled Hot Rod Lover. Abby's newest debut, Snowglobe will bring a magic twinkle to your holiday. Get ready to spend the night celebrating some good 'ole fashion cheers with a contemporary twist. Winberry and Payne starred together in Ms. Payne's sold out New York Musical Festival smash hit The Gunfighter Meets His Match, and the collaboration continues in this holiday cocktail hour exploring holiday feelz of gathering, laughter, indulgence, and hope.

"Abby Payne knows how to write a song, and many of her driving ballads wouldn't sound out of place on adult contemporary radio." -Theater Mania

Abby Payne and Craig Winberry in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20th, 2019. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABBY PAYNE is the creator of the hit NYMF show The Gunfighter Meets His Match and a veteran of the New York City music scene. Payne has released four albums (About a Cake, In a Pretty Box, Sasquatch, and The Gunfighter Meets His Match) and is currently recording a fifth. She is also known for being the creator and star of several ambitious music videos. Abby's creative collaborations were at the heart of her founding of The Round Table, a female art collective that has hosted events highlighting the work of women artists on the New York scene. It was through The Round Table that Payne was inspired to write the book and music for a musical adaptation of The Gunfighter Meets His Match, her concept album. The musical had sold out runs at HERE Arts, the Musical Theater Factory, Joe's Pub and the New York Musical Festival with the support of long time Round Table collaborator and co-producer Chelsea Retzloff. Payne joined the Johnny Mercer Writer's Colony at Goodspeed Musicals in 2019, where she began revisions of the Gunfighter script.

CRAIG WINBERRY first met Ms. Payne when he starred in his role as "The Sheriff" in The Gunfighter Meets His Match at NYMF in 2018. His television credits include appearances on TBS, Travel Channel, ID Discovery, and Showtime. His musical theatre and theatre credits include Mamma Mia!, The Wild Party, Thank You For Being A Friend: Golden Girls Musical Parody, Global Gay and his own smash hit cabaret, Executive Order.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





