CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: NEAT EDITION Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Abby Payne and Craig Winberry as they team up for their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. Native New Yorker and Goodspeed Johnny Mercer Writer's Colony alum Abby Payne joins Craig Winberry (Full Frontal, Mamma Mia, and Golden Girls Musical Parody) for some good 'ole fashion cheers with a contemporary twist. The two starred together in Ms. Payne's sold out New York Musical Festival smash hit The Gunfighter Meets His Match, and the collaboration continues in this holiday cocktail hour exploring holiday feelz of gathering, laughter, indulgence, and hope.

They will be joined by their merry band of outstanding musicians - Paul Maddison, Kenny Shaw, Rob Pawlings, and Kenny Warren - who have scorched NYC hotspots from Rockwood Music Hall to Madison Square Garden. The duo will share rocking new arrangements of Christmas Classics from Chuck Berry and Irving Berlin, and will stuff your stocking with original tracks by the two - if you're nice. But if you're naughty, there's some pop you can sip neat.

"Abby Payne knows how to write a song, and many of her driving ballads wouldn't sound out of place on adult contemporary radio." -Theater Mania

Abby Payne and Craig Winberry in Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20th, 2019. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





