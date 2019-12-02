CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG Makes Its NYC Debut At The Cutting Room

The new rock'n big band musical CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG makes its New York City debut this Saturday, December 7th at the iconic venue The Cutting Room. A presentation of CAAD Partners LLC and The Cutting Room, the show is a production of CAAD Partners.

Created by David George with music and lyrics by David George and George Johnsen, and choreography by Billy Blanks, Jr., CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG is an uplifting cabaret musical that celebrates the love, romance and magic people find at Christmas time.

The 90 minute show in two Acts features an eight-member cas­t with the Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra performing original rock, blues and jazz music arranged by music director, Bob Malone (composer and keyboardist, John Fogerty). Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic serve as Executive Producers. Doors open at 7PM; the show begins at 8PM. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street.

For tickets: the Cutting Room or Eventbrite.com

Inspired by the big band era, CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG tells the tale of four lonely individuals whose lives intersect at a nightclub on Christmas Eve. Brad has lost love and is eager to find it. Holly is always looking for love but never seems to hold on to it. Trish has walled herself away from love. And, Nick is trying to break those walls down. Then there's Benedict, the owner of the club - a bah humbug kinda' guy. In the end, love conquers all! They discover love and the magic of the holiday - proving Christmas should never be a Drag!

For the last three years, the show's creative team, creator David George and Executive Producers' Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic, have been developing CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG - The Big Band Musical at The Cutting Room. Now, as CAAD PARTNERS, they are thrilled to Premiere the show this December in New York City.

The Cast: Billy Blanks, Jr.; John Carlin*; Jessie Fahay*; Marc Scrivo*; Zachary Owen Turner*; Abdiel Jacobsen*; Shannon Conley* and Alyson Faith

The Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra: David George (Guitar); Ron Negro (Drums); Ryan Berg (Upright Bass); Luke Williams (Keys/assist Mectorusical Dir); Evan Kremin (Saxophone) Matthew McDonald (Trombone); Adam Liebreich-Johnsen (Bass Trombone) and Clynt Yerkes (Trumpet)

The Creative Team:

Created by David George

Music & Lyrics by David George and George Johnsen

Executive Producers: Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic

Music Director: Bob Malone

Choreographer: Billy Blanks, Jr.

Associate Producer: Philip Thomas

The Crew: Tayler Frelot* (Stage Manager); Eric Shoji (Assistant Stage Manager); Brooke Burling (Set Design); Gerard Hoffmann (Lead FOH Engineer/Cutting Room); William Giraldo (Lighting); Katelyn Galloway (Make-up for Holly Dei) and Jeanne Moore (Make-up for Cast)

"*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, [Producer], and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States."





