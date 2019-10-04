CELEBRATING NEED A Comedy And Music Benefit Event Announced At Otto's In Manhattan

No Name Comedy Variety show producer Eric Vetter will again honor the memory of friend / colleague Jeannine Liebert with "Celebrating Neen," an afternoon of comedy and music for a good cause on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Otto's Shrunken Head (538 E. 14th Street) in Manhattan at 3:00 pm (doors open at 2:30).

This second annual benefit event will include performances from storyteller/author Michele Carlo ("Fish Out Of Agua") and comic Carole Montgomery (Showtime's "Funny Women Of A Certain Age").

Also included will be music from No Name house band The Summer Replacements (with whom Jeannine periodically sang). There may also be a surprise guest or two. Donations collected at this event will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of Jeannine, who sadly took her own life in 2018. A June 2018 benefit event produced by Vetter at Otto's raised over $2000 for AFSP. Suggested donation is $10.00 ­­­­­­­or purchase of a new album of original music by Linda Engels-Steber & Tom Steber. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.



In addition, the event will also raise pledges for Team Cindy / Team Neen, as long-time No Name Comedy supporter Cindy Chin will participate in this year's AFSP charity walk on October 20th in NYC. AFSP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which funds research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy, and supports those affected by suicide and their families.

Liebert, a Wisconsin native, lived in New York for two decades. In February 2018 , two years after moving to Milwaukee to be closer to family, she unexpectedly took her own life. Says producer and close friend Vetter, "In life, she was always seeking out ways to help others; those of us who knew and loved her thought the best way to honor and celebrate her life would be to do the same. And no better way than with music and laughter, activities she loved and indulged in, often."

Otto's is located on East 14th Street: between Avenues A and Avenue B "L" subway train to First Avenue. Performers subject to change. For more information, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: www.ottosshrunkenhead.com/





