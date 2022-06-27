CARLIE CRAIG: EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below in July

Following her sold out performance at Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles, Carlie Craig will return to Feinstein's/54Below for the first time since her very first one woman show Small, But Fierce in 2016!



Musical Direction for Emotional Rollercoaster is led by Emily Rosenfield (Hamilton Nat'l Tour, Rina Sawayama, Rent LIVE) and is co-written by Will Jay (RIAA Gold Certified songwriter, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).



Carlie Craig plays Feinstein's/54Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.



Carlie Craig is a musical comedy writer and performer most known for starring in the CW's Emmy-nominated reboot of the iconic sketch show MADtv, where she gained praise for her spot-on impressions of Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth. Other credits include First Impressions with Dana Carvey (USA), Will & Grace (NBC), The Donors (Kevin Hart's LOL Network) and Todrick (MTV).



The self-declared World's First Comedic Popstar, Carlie has built a niche audience of pop culture aficionados and musical theatre lovers like herself on Tiktok (@carliecraigofficial) with videos of from her one-woman musical Emotional Rollercoaster (over 6 million+ views), clips from her debut music video She Snapped! and parodies of MTV's Legally Blonde: Search for the Next Elle Woods (over 400k+ views).



Emotional Rollercoaster is a raw musical telling of a story Carlie never would have anticipated would be her own. What happens when you're pursuing a career in the land of dreams and fall madly in love with your childhood crush from tv? Only to discover they've been living a double life during your 4 years by their side? You write a musical comedy show about it because it's all you have left! Watch the biggest star to come out of the post-pandemic renaissance spill her soul out on stage in this all original one-woman mental health pop-star musical!



MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.