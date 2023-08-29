CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert

90s Teen sitcom and movie actors will play one-night-only concert in New York City

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
Photos: Jonathan Hoover Debut SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY Packs 54 Below With Cheering Throng Photo 3 Jonathan Hoover's SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY A Tour De Force
Feature: More About Man About Town, Charles Kirsch, Broadway's BFF - Part Two Photo 4 Charles Kirsch, Act Two

CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert

CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert

For five years, from 1992 to 1997, CALIFORNIA DREAMS was one of the most popular teen situation comedies on television.  Part of the NBC Saturday morning lineup, the series created and produced by members of the Saved By The Bell creative team centered around a diverse group of teenagers in a beach town who form a band, the name of which was that of the TV show. With legions of fans tuning in every week and turning up at events around the country to meet the cast, California Dreams became a thread in the tapestry of many young people's lives, people who, while not quite so young anymore, still regard the program and the actors with a great deal of fondness and dedication.

Recently, it was announced that the CALIFORNIA DREAMS band will be reuniting in New York City for a fan fest and a concert.  On October 13th, 2023, every member of the original California Dreams Band will meet for an exclusive fan fest at the Stitch Bar and Blues located in the Times Square area of Manhattan.  California Dreams cast members Michael Cade, Jay Anthony Franke, Brentley Gore, Aaron Jackson, William James Jones, Jennie Kwan, Kelly Packard, Heidi Saban, and Diana Uribe will be together at a public event for the first time ever, since their final day of filming on the show.  Joining the Dreams will be special guest Thomas Ian Nicholas of American Pie and Rookie of the Year fame.  

CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert

The California Dreams fan fest will begin at ten am (10 am) and last until three thirty pm (3:30 pm), with a schedule of autograph tables, photo ops, panels, and discussions with the cast of California Dreams and with Thomas Ian Nicholas.  At six thirty pm (6:30 pm) the concert will begin with the Thomas Nicholas Band serving as opening act, with the DREAMS to follow.  Guests are told to "Expect a kinda groovy, laid back mood where fans will have exclusive opportunities to get autographs, selfies, and professional photo ops. Enjoy intimate panel discussions during the day and a live high-energy concert at night."

Full guest list:

Michael Cade (Sylvester 'Sly' Winkle)
Jay Anthony Franke (Jake Sommers)
Brentley Gore (Matt Garrison)
Aaron Jackson (Mark Winkle)
William James Jones (Tony Wicks)
Jennie Kwan (Samantha Woo)
Heidi Lenhart (Jenny Garrison)
Kelly Packard (Tiffani Smith)
Diana Uribe (Lorena Costa)
Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie, Rookie of the Year)

Information and reservations for the 90s Dreams Fan Fest can be accessed HERE.
Friday, October 13, 2023
10:00 am fan fest with concert kicking off at 6:30 pm

STITCH Bar & Blues 
West 37th Street
New York NY 10018



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Alyssa Wray, Cara Rose DiPietro and 8 Eyes The Band Appear in TIKTOK TO MIDNIGHT at The Mi Photo
Alyssa Wray, Cara Rose DiPietro and 8 Eyes The Band Appear in TIKTOK TO MIDNIGHT at The Midnight Theatre

Midnight Theatre presents a night of TikTok’s most influential musical theatre creators IRL. Come join Cara Rose DiPietro (@cararosedipietro), Alyssa Wray (@itsalyssawray), and 8 Eyes (@8eyestheband) as they sing their favorite songs, share the dish behind their most viral videos, and create trends live on stage. 

2
Celebrate the Holidays with Luann de Lesseps at 54 Below Photo
Celebrate the Holidays with Luann de Lesseps at 54 Below

Join Luann de Lesseps at 54 Below this holiday season for a live performance filled with festive cheer. Find out the dates and ticket information for this must-see event.

3
SMOKE Jazz Club Reveals October Schedule Including The Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio, Tr Photo
SMOKE Jazz Club Reveals October Schedule Including The Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio, Trombonist Steve Davis, and More

 Smoke Jazz Club welcomes a few of today's leading Trios to the stage in October. For the first time in 30 years, the Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Trio returns to SMOKE for a highly-anticipated, long overdue, four-night run (Oct 12-15).

4
Emily Kay and JM Ross Will Debut New Show September 10th Photo
Emily Kay and JM Ross Will Debut New Show September 10th

Ross and Kay openly invite audience participation and interaction with the band at their September 10th show, in order to have fun and give their patrons a set of tunes they will be singing all week.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Linda Purl Will Play The Green Room 42 With THIS COULD BE THE STARTLinda Purl Will Play The Green Room 42 With THIS COULD BE THE START
JM Ross and Emily Kay Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage On September 10thJM Ross and Emily Kay Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage On September 10th
Photos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris RuettenPhotos: August 22nd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER By Photographer Chris Ruetten
Jen Brett Will Play Birdland With MOSAIC On October 8thJen Brett Will Play Birdland With MOSAIC On October 8th

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You