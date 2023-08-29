CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert

For five years, from 1992 to 1997, CALIFORNIA DREAMS was one of the most popular teen situation comedies on television. Part of the NBC Saturday morning lineup, the series created and produced by members of the Saved By The Bell creative team centered around a diverse group of teenagers in a beach town who form a band, the name of which was that of the TV show. With legions of fans tuning in every week and turning up at events around the country to meet the cast, California Dreams became a thread in the tapestry of many young people's lives, people who, while not quite so young anymore, still regard the program and the actors with a great deal of fondness and dedication.

Recently, it was announced that the CALIFORNIA DREAMS band will be reuniting in New York City for a fan fest and a concert. On October 13th, 2023, every member of the original California Dreams Band will meet for an exclusive fan fest at the Stitch Bar and Blues located in the Times Square area of Manhattan. California Dreams cast members Michael Cade, Jay Anthony Franke, Brentley Gore, Aaron Jackson, William James Jones, Jennie Kwan, Kelly Packard, Heidi Saban, and Diana Uribe will be together at a public event for the first time ever, since their final day of filming on the show. Joining the Dreams will be special guest Thomas Ian Nicholas of American Pie and Rookie of the Year fame.

The California Dreams fan fest will begin at ten am (10 am) and last until three thirty pm (3:30 pm), with a schedule of autograph tables, photo ops, panels, and discussions with the cast of California Dreams and with Thomas Ian Nicholas. At six thirty pm (6:30 pm) the concert will begin with the Thomas Nicholas Band serving as opening act, with the DREAMS to follow. Guests are told to "Expect a kinda groovy, laid back mood where fans will have exclusive opportunities to get autographs, selfies, and professional photo ops. Enjoy intimate panel discussions during the day and a live high-energy concert at night."

Full guest list:

Michael Cade (Sylvester 'Sly' Winkle)

Jay Anthony Franke (Jake Sommers)

Brentley Gore (Matt Garrison)

Aaron Jackson (Mark Winkle)

William James Jones (Tony Wicks)

Jennie Kwan (Samantha Woo)

Heidi Lenhart (Jenny Garrison)

Kelly Packard (Tiffani Smith)

Diana Uribe (Lorena Costa)

Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie, Rookie of the Year)

Information and reservations for the 90s Dreams Fan Fest can be accessed HERE.

Friday, October 13, 2023

10:00 am fan fest with concert kicking off at 6:30 pm

STITCH Bar & Blues

West 37th Street

New York NY 10018