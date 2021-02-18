Bryce Charles, Olivia Valli and More to Star in THE MUSIC OF: RENT, A CELEBRATION OF THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Michael Anthony Theatrical has announced its latest cabaret, "The Music of: RENT, A Celebration of the 25th Anniversary." This virtual performance art will be streamed on Thursday, February 18th at 7:00PM EST on Michael Anthony Theatrical's Official YouTube channel. This performance will feature the musical's most popular songs including the title song "Rent," "One Song Glory," "I'll Cover You," "Take Me Or Leave Me," "Seasons of Love" and more, along with interviews from cast members from national tours and regional productions of Rent.

"The Music of: RENT" is produced, directed and production edited by Michael Restaino* and musically produced and supervised by Skyler Fortgang. This performance will include appearances by Amanda Felicia Foote* (The Lion King, The Book Of Mormon), Bryce Charles* (The Book of Mormon, Ragtime, Passion), Joshua Tavares (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour), KD Stevens (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour, The Big Bang Theory), Logan Farine* (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour, The Buddy Holly Story, Michael Anthony Theatrical's "Louder Than Words"), Olivia Valli* (Wicked, Jersey Boys), Sabrina Marlene* (Most Happy Fella, Hairspray, Michael Anthony Theatricals "Post Modern Quarantine"), Sammy Ferber (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour, Michael Anthony Theatrical's "Bare: In Concert" & "Post Modern Quarantine"), Shafiq Hicks (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour), Shawn William Smith (Waitress, For The Record: The Brat Pack), Trevor Bunce* (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour), and Yasmin Sophia (Rockwood Music Hall, The West End).

The night will feature live instrumental recordings by Andrew Bourgoin, Billy Smolen, John Barry and Skyler Fortgang.