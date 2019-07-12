Broadway's Jesse JP Johnson Brings Solo Show To The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42, presents Jesse JP Johnson on July 28th at 9:30pm.

Currently playing the role of Boq in Broadway's Wicked, Jesse JP Johnson has performed in NYC on Broadway, and on Tour since 2004. You may know him for his roles in SpongeBob Squarepants, Altar Boys (as Luke), Xanadu, Grease (as Doody), and staring in the infamously short lived Glory Days (as Jack).

Aside from Broadway, he is also a singer-songwriter who has performed all around the NY music scene in venues such as Rockwood Music Hall (where he had a monthly residency), The Bitter End, Les Poison Rouge, Haswell Greens, The Duplex, and Joe's Pub. He has released an EP on iTunes called Ginger Love.

This show will feature original music, written by Jesse and arranged by Lou Garret, from Ginger Love (on iTunes), as well as new songs/covers that will be featured in his upcoming album. Jesse's music, inspired by Stevie Wonder, Ottis Redding, Amy Winehouse, Sam Cook, Marc Broussard and Tedeschi Trucks Band, is so full of soul and love you'll want to get up and dance the night away!

Performing alongside Jesse will be a variety of Broadway favorites, including his Nessa, GizelJiménez, Marissa Rosen, and the show will also feature the freakishly talented Singer/Songwriter Chloe Lowery. https://www.chloelowery.com/

First and for most, Jesse's show is a celebration of community, artistry and love - 'cause we all know, right now, we need some love.

Jesse JP Johnson's credits include: Wicked Broadway (Boq), SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical (Spongebob us/Swing/ass. Dance Captain) original cast recording, Wicked 1st Nat. (Boq), Glory Days (Jack) original cast recording, Xanadu (Sonny us/ Thalia), Grease 1st Nat. (Doody), 9 to 5 1st Nat., Altar Boyz (Luke), Altar Boyz 1st Nat. (Luke), Oklahoma 1st Nat. (Jess) and had a recurring role on OLTL.

For more information visit https://www.jessejjams.com/.





