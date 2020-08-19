Broadway Voice Teacher Deric Rosenblatt Launches 'Vocal Power Presents'

The new program will offer behind-the-scenes access to lessons with his current roster of clients.

It was announced today that Deric Rosenblatt, renowned voice teacher whose clients include Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winners, has launched Vocal Power Presents, a digital subscription-based program to share his vocal training techniques with singers across the world. The new program will offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to lessons with his current roster of clients, providing access in a real and raw way so that singers can learn from their own homes by watching how successful professional artists work. In addition to fly-on-the-wall access to voice lessons, a Vocal Power Presents subscription also includes behind-the-scenes interview content with Deric and some of his students, live Q+A during some of the lessons, and exclusive digital content.

Subscriptions to Vocal Power Presents start at $25 per month (or $35 for one-off video purchase) and are currently available at https://www.vocalpowerpresents.nyc/.

"I love the idea of this platform so much," international recording artist Morgan James said. "I think people will learn so much, and it's important for people to see that this kind of training is never 'finished,' and just how hard we work as athletes in our field. I am very interested in being transparent and raw, and hope people see the passion and love in each lesson."

"'Vocal Power Presents' is a user-friendly platform that puts professional vocal learning directly in front of you," two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman added. "Especially now, during this pandemic, it's vital that we have access to learning from the comfort of our own homes. It's nice to have an option like this to get a high-quality education in the art and science of singing."

"Everyone gets to see the polished, finished product when going out to the theater or a concert event," Rosenblatt said. "With Vocal Power Presents, students, teachers, and theater enthusiasts have the opportunity to see how successful performers train in a real and raw way. They get to learn all kinds of technical vocal ideas alongside professional artists of the highest caliber in the business, while also hearing heartfelt and powerful interviews. Vocal Power Presents also works with top doctors and speech-language pathologists to learn about the anatomy and the medical science of the voice."

Rosenblatt's methods are based on the artistic needs of the singer, anatomy, science, and 30 years of teaching. His extensive roster of students includes professional singers in every genre of music from Broadway to pop to jazz to opera, including Zach Braff, Misty Copeland, Maelyn Jarmon (Winner of NBC's "The Voice," Season 16), Rupi Kaur, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie, Diane Schuur, Rachel Tucker and many more. Deric has maintained a private vocal studio in NYC for the last 21 years, and has been a Professor of Voice at New York's Hunter College and works with talented high school students from New York's Marymount School and LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts. He has a Bachelor of Music in Voice and a Master of Music in Opera from Rice University's Shepherd School of Music.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You