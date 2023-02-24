Broadway Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf to Perform at 54 Below With Liz Callaway

54 BELOW will present Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf in "Music of Broadway for Cello & Piano, feat. Liz Callaway, on March 23rd at 7pm.



Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf Broadway cellist of Parade, The Bridges of Madison County, and Sunday In The Park With George returns to 54 Below with Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano. With her long-time friend, Broadway Music Director Charlie Alterman on piano, she will perform selections from her debut album and welcome Liz Callaway as her special guest vocalist. Also featured, performing new arrangements for cello & piano, will be Music Director of Almost Famous, Jagged Little Pill, and Wicked, Bryan Perri. With classic melodies by Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, The Sherman Brothers, and Stephen Sondheim, Mairi creates a lush and romantic show highlighting some of the most beautiful music ever written for Broadway, while sharing stories from the twenty Broadway chairs she's held in the last twenty years.



Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf in "Music of Broadway for Cello & Piano, feat. Liz Callaway" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 23rd at 7pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on day of performance after 4.00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF



MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF has established a busy career in New York City as a solo, chamber, Broadway, and recording artist. Currently performing at Parade she has held chairs in 20 Broadway shows, including The Bridges of Madison County and revivals of A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George and Evita. Off-Broadway credits include the premiere productions of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002). Her debut solo album, Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano, was released in September 2021 on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals. Following her sold-out debut at Birdland Jazz Club in 2018 she continues to present headlining shows featuring Broadway's greatest stars.

Mairi has been a featured performer with Jason Robert Brown, Jeremy Jordan, and Christine Ebersole. mairidormanphaneuf.com @mairidp

MORE ABOUT LIZ CALLAWAY

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. Regional and international credits include the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing", Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Vietnam, Australia, China, and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

Liz has eight solo recordings including her newest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim. www.lizcallaway.com @LizGoesOn

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a

way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.



A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio

recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award ® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.