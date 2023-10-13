Brianna Kaleen In Brings A NIGHT OF BLACK GIRL MAGIC To 54 Below, November 7

singing songs you don't usually hear black girls sing in musical theater at 54 below on november 7th at 9:30pm

By: Oct. 13, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Brianna Kaleen, recent winner of Playbill and  Prudential's Broadway on Stages competition and Hairspray national tour alum, in Black Girl Magic on November 7th at 9:30pm.

The theater industry is moving in the right direction when it comes to  promoting black voices but there is still so much work to be done. The hope of this show is to continue  to normalize hearing a black woman sing all genres and act all characters. It will be full of classics and  hidden gems, all sung with the stylistic choices of a black woman. 

Music direction is by Reagan Casteel (Once Upon a One More Time, Bob Fosse's Dancin'), an NYC based vocal coach, music director, composer, arranger, and pianist. The band includes Zachary  Larson (Chicago, national tours of Finding Neverland and Escape To Margaritaville) on guitar, Jon  Berger (Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, The Color Purple) on drums, and Adam Dorfman on bass.  

Brianna Kaleen in Black Girl Magic plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 7 at  9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees), with Premium tickets at $60  ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are  available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available  by calling (646) 476-3551. 

MORE ABOUT BRIANNA KALEEN 

Brianna Kaleen is a 23 year old creative based in NYC. Her recent credits include Little Inez in  the national tour of Hairspray (2022), Sarah's Friend in Ragtime at Bay Street Theater (2021),  and Little Eva in Casa Mañanas's production of Beautiful: A Carole King Musical (2023). She  thanks her beautiful support system and God. Her wish is for you leave with something you did  not have coming in. @briannakaleen briannakaleen.com  

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure  safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can  be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New  York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies  may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit  organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while  growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing  unparalleled audience experiences. 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both  established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but  also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand  venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic,  lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers,  musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and  develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives  Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their  relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing  engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance.  Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new  musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these  activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and  information at 54below.org




