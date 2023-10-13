Brianna Kaleen In Brings A NIGHT OF BLACK GIRL MAGIC To 54 Below, November 7

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Brianna Kaleen, recent winner of Playbill and Prudential's Broadway on Stages competition and Hairspray national tour alum, in Black Girl Magic on November 7th at 9:30pm.

The theater industry is moving in the right direction when it comes to promoting black voices but there is still so much work to be done. The hope of this show is to continue to normalize hearing a black woman sing all genres and act all characters. It will be full of classics and hidden gems, all sung with the stylistic choices of a black woman.

Music direction is by Reagan Casteel (Once Upon a One More Time, Bob Fosse's Dancin'), an NYC based vocal coach, music director, composer, arranger, and pianist. The band includes Zachary Larson (Chicago, national tours of Finding Neverland and Escape To Margaritaville) on guitar, Jon Berger (Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, The Color Purple) on drums, and Adam Dorfman on bass.

Brianna Kaleen in Black Girl Magic plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 7 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BRIANNA KALEEN

Brianna Kaleen is a 23 year old creative based in NYC. Her recent credits include Little Inez in the national tour of Hairspray (2022), Sarah's Friend in Ragtime at Bay Street Theater (2021), and Little Eva in Casa Mañanas's production of Beautiful: A Carole King Musical (2023). She thanks her beautiful support system and God. Her wish is for you leave with something you did not have coming in. @briannakaleen briannakaleen.com

