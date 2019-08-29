Brian Childers To Make Green Room 42 Debut With Concert Celebrating Solo Album Release

Helen Hayes Award Winner Brian Childers has spent the last twenty years receiving raves for his one man show "An Evening with Danny Kaye" and starred off-Broadway as Danny Kaye in "Danny and Sylvia: A Musical Love Story". Brian will release his first studio album Life Unfurled independently in physical, digital and streaming formats on Thursday, October 17.

Brian will coincide the release of the album with a live cabaret concert at the Green Room 42 in New York City on October 17, 2019. This Helen Hayes award winner makes his Green Room 42 debut to celebrate the release of his first solo studio album, Life Unfurled. An evening of songs and stories that reflect the journey of life, family and the mysteries we all discover as life unfurls all around us. Featuring an eclectic mix of music from Kander & Ebb, Cy Colman, Mary Chapin Carpenter, James Taylor, and such New York Artists Jeff Biering and Tim Di Pasqua. The evening will feature an incredible 4-piece band, lead by Ricky Romano, to accompany this seasoned performer as he reveals his own personal stories through the songs that reflect the experiences of life, we all share.



TICKETS AVILABLE: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/JVXglXzHlhfDq4M5vRXm/1571362200000

Life Unfurled, takes you on a melodic journey that triggers the senses, sparking the memory of episodes experienced throughout your life. Each song represents a slice of life moment but drives the profound throughout; childhood, friends, family, love, loss, and all the while instilling hope for the future

The meticulously selected setlist features well-known songs along with deep cuts from songwriters such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Indigo Girls, James Taylor, Cy Coleman, Kander and Ebb, and newer songwriters like Tim Di Pasqua and Jeff Biering. Featuring this eclectic list of storytellers required bold attention to detail by the album's musical director, Jeff Biering. Each songwriters style of storytelling remains true to their original work, but don't be surprised when you hear memorable songs turn then on their head. The album features unique arrangements by David Fiorello, Jeff Biering, and Ricky Romano that allow songs you know to fall on fresh ears. It's like hearing it for the first time, all over again.

The album was produced at The Record Co. in Boston, MA. It features musicians and vocalists from both the Boston and New York musical communities. Engineered and mastered by Jamie Rowe.

Brian Childers has captured hearts across the nation in concert, musical comedy and most notably with his critically acclaimed portrayal of Danny Kaye. He received the 2002 Helen Hayes Award for "Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical" and the Mary Goldwater Award for his performance as Danny Kaye in "Danny and Sylvia: A Musical Love Story." He also received the 2005 Star-Ledger award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his portrayal of Harry Witherspoon in "Lucky Stiff" at the Forum Theater. Brian starred in the title role in the national tour of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" by Ken Ludwig. Most recently Brian was a standby in New York's City Center production of "Lady In the Dark".

Brian has been a soloist at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Maestro Rob Fisher, sang the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium and returned to the stage in "On the Town" as Gabey for the Staten Island Philharmonic.

"THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42."





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You