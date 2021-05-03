Brian Cheney's 'Composer Series' Continues With Music and Interviews With Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann

This Thursday, 5/6 at 7pm EST join critically acclaimed performing artist, Brian Cheney for his latest bi-weekly concert series entitled "Composer Series". In the midst of the first half of the global pandemic in 2020 Cheney and Austrian Composer Oliver Ostermann together with acclaimed poet Nancy Fitz-Hugh Meneely created an album of Ostermann's music written specifically for Cheney. In this program, Cheney performs the vocal works from their critically acclaimed album, I Sang My Heart To The Moon as well as promising a peek behind the curtain with interviews with the composer and lyricist!

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", Cheney embodies the definition of versatility. During this once in a lifetime global pandemic, Brian Cheney has performed over 30 concert programs ranging from Opera, Operetta and Art Song to Broadway, Movie and Disney Musicals. We can hardly wait to see what is in store for this vibrant talent once live performing is back.

The album of eight pieces beautifully displays Ostermann's rich melodic landscape showing why he is considered one of Europe's most exciting composers today. Austria's Online Merker has called Ostermann's music "magical" and Germany's Bayern Plus states that Ostermann has "delivered musical hits that are in my ear for a long time."

Lyricist, acclaimed poet Nancy Fitz-Hugh Meneely, offers up poetry ideally suited for our time. Love Apart, I Sang My Heart to the Moon, Beloved Child and I Need a Song each tell their own poignant and touching story of living in a global pandemic. "Great pleasure is to be garnered from Meneely's powers of description: precise, wholly new, better than anyone's I know." Gray Jacobik, award winning poet.



Tickets for this event are "pay what you can."