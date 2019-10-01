Brian Ames Brings CAROLS AND KEYS to 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Brian Ames in "Carols And Keys" on November 30th. Brian Ames, pianist and composer, mixes the traditional piano bar show with a holiday twist. Kick off the Christmas season with this audience participation show of Traditional Carols, Holiday Classics, and Broadway Hits. Many of Brian's talented friends from Broadway and around NYC will step out of the audience and join him on the stage to perform their Christmas favorites. Come dream of a White Christmas on The Great White Way!

Featuring performances from Deonte Warren (Aladdin), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Lydia Warr (Dreamgirls), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Darnell White (Hadestown), Samantha McHenry (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer), Ryan Dunn (Revelation The Musical), Halley Platz (A Real Bitch) Adrian Bumpas, Rachel Gifford, Seth Hunter, Jonathan Norwood, and Tommy Wallace. The Nativity story shared by Rev. Patrick Thompson (New City Church), and Special guests, The Broadway Star Project, performing the single from their new holiday album (Proceeds go to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.)

Brian Ames in "Carols And Keys" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 30th at 11:30pm. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Brian Ames is a professional musician from Orlando, FL, and began his music career playing gospel music in churches. He attended Belmont University in Nashville, where he studied Music Production and received his Bachelor's Degree in Music Business. Brian is the Co-Founder and President of DNA Entertainment, a production company that serves his songwriting and producing credits. He spent several years traveling as a touring musician playing piano and keyboards, and is a sponsored artist of the Hammond Organ Company. Since making the transition to Musical Theatre he has worked as a composer, arranger, accompanist, pit musician, and music director.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





