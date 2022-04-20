Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bonnie Gigallon Stars In TORCH at Arthur Newman Theater,

pixeltracker

You can hear Bonnie weekly on her Pod Cast The Desert Scene covering all things music, film, and arts in the Valley on Radio111.com.

Apr. 20, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Bonnie Gigallon Stars In TORCH at Arthur Newman Theater,

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Bonnie Giglallon with premier in her new cabaret show, "Torch". It's the universal story of a burning yet unrequited love, and a pain we'd rather avoid. But lost love is a part of life that makes us stronger.

Featuring quintessential torch songs like "The Man That Got Away" It's like the old adage says, "Tis better to have loved & lost than never to have loved at all".

You can hear Bonnie weekly on her Pod Cast The Desert Scene covering all things music, film, and arts in the Valley on Radio111.com. And she is the recipient of a coveted Walk Of Stars plaque in Palm Springs. Musical Director Mark Kahny.

Showtime is 3 pm at Arthur Newman Theater, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert. Tickets are $15 cash only and doors open at 2 pm.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Omer Meir Wellber to receive the Rudi Haussler Prize as Part of the Mozart Days 2022
  • DIZZY MIZZ LIZZY Comes to Royal Arena Next Month
  • SABATON Will Embark on 'The Tour To End All Tours' in Denmark
  • THE MINDS OF 99 Comes to Royal Arena Next Month