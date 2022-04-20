Bonnie Gigallon Stars In TORCH at Arthur Newman Theater,

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Bonnie Giglallon with premier in her new cabaret show, "Torch". It's the universal story of a burning yet unrequited love, and a pain we'd rather avoid. But lost love is a part of life that makes us stronger.

Featuring quintessential torch songs like "The Man That Got Away" It's like the old adage says, "Tis better to have loved & lost than never to have loved at all".

You can hear Bonnie weekly on her Pod Cast The Desert Scene covering all things music, film, and arts in the Valley on Radio111.com. And she is the recipient of a coveted Walk Of Stars plaque in Palm Springs. Musical Director Mark Kahny.

Showtime is 3 pm at Arthur Newman Theater, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert. Tickets are $15 cash only and doors open at 2 pm.