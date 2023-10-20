Birdland Theater Presents An Evening With Celebrated Singer And Tap Dancer AC Lincoln, November 14

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln in concert on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 PM.

Mr. Lincoln is a modern-day song and dance man, and this Birdland outing will find him and his swoon-worthy quintet delighting the audience with swinging renditions of jazz standards and sultry ballads. There is a $20-30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

AC Lincoln, a native New Yorker, was “born in a trunk” to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln while on their tour of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Landing back on the scene in New York City, AC would soon be sharing the stage with many of the tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, Chuck Green, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music.

Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Winard Harper and Jeli Posse, Brian Newman, Antoinette Montague) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout New York City and abroad.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present AC Lincoln on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 PM. There is a $20-30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.