Birdland Presents The Ron Carter Nonet And More Week Of October 21

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

October 21 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will present "DnA - The Music That Makes Us," an intimate evening of music highlighting the songs of the past, present, and future that have and still are molding them into the entertainers they were born to be. Included will be hits from pop, and Broadway, performed by a Southern belle and a Mountain man. Ace and Diana will take you on the musical journey of their lives from childhood, "American Idol," married life, and whatever the future may hold!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 21 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Emmet Cohen Trio at the Birdland Theater

With a "nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary," (Downbeat) pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 21 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 22 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Matt Baker at the Birdland Theater

Jazz pianist Matt Baker returns to the Birdland stage with the world premiere of a new project: Gershwin, like you've never heard it. Mr. Baker will present a whole new spin on the music one of America's most celebrated composers, with an all-star lineup from the heart of New York's jazz scene. Comprising of music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess and An American in Paris, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin! Joining Matt will be Endea Owens (double bass), Curtis Nowosad (drums) and Alex Goodman (guitar), plus special guests Benny Benack III (trumpet & voice) and Grammy nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 22-26 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Final week of the "Second Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with

Ron Carter Nonet

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 22 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Brad Simmons Presents: "Buckingham Nicks" at the Birdland Theater

In this one-night-only event, Brad Simmons, Michael Holland and Jon Weber will reinterpret and honor the extraordinary artists, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Before they joined Fleetwood Mac, the dynamic duo released one masterpiece self-titled album. Soon after, their luscious hit songs "Rhiannon," "Monday Morning," "Landslide," and "Don't Let Me Down Again" were in heavy radio rotation. And then, the Rumours album gave us "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way," "I Don't Want To Know," and "The Chain."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Adison Evans

After a successful debut album release, "Hero", Adison is proud to release her new work, "Meridian". The album is a musical decree rooted in the concept that everything is connected, just as the meridian in our bodies creates a pathway for vital energy to flow. Evans' compositions contain an expressive mixing of colors similar to those found in nature.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Laszlo Gardony Trio at the Birdland Theater

The members of the Laszlo Gardony Trio hail from three continents: Europe, Africa and North-America. As a bandleader Laszlo projects his ideas strongly, but rather than dimming the creative lights of his band mates his musical forthrightness inspires them to high levels of self-expression. Yoron and John's deep understanding and appreciation of Laszlo's sound and spirit match Laszlo's appreciation of their creativity and expertise. That's what makes listening to this trio so exciting: a perfect balance between structure and freedom.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 25 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 25-26 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Gabrielle Stravelli Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Gabrielle Stravelli has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following through her rich sound, original compositions and her unique take on material from the Great American Songbook as well as by contemporary artists as varied as Willie Nelson, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder and John Fogerty. A trained actor, Gabrielle has a soulful sensitivity for the story in the lyric.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 26 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Paul Marinaro

Chicago-based jazz vocalist Paul Marinaro, dubbed as having "one of the most beautiful vocal instruments in the business today" by Howard Reich of the Chicago Tribune, is a modern classic. Paul has quickly made a name for himself, becoming one of the most in-demand and respected male vocalists

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

"Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green" at the Birdland Theater

The Bistro Award-winning show is a celebration of the lyrics of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, whose Broadway musicals include On The Town, Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, Peter Pan, On The Twentieth Century, Will Rogers Follies and Hollywood screenplays including "Singing in the Rain" and "The Band Wagon." The show includes melodies by Comden & Green's significant collaborators, including Jule Styne, Leonard Bernstein and Cy Coleman, featuring standards and surprises including "Just in Time," "Make Someone Happy," "Never Land," "New York, New York," "Lonely Town" and "I Can Cook Too."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Sunday) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com





