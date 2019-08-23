Birdland Presents The Liebman, Copland, Alessi Quintet And More Week Of September 2

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

September 2 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Clint Holmes "Swing Street Broadway"

Entertainer Clint Holmes brings "Swing Street Broadway" to Birdland with the Christian Tamburr Trio. They will perform materials from Porgy & Bess, West Side Story, Annie, Willie Wonka and Hamilton.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 2 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Vitaly Golovnev at the Birdland Theater

Vitaly Golovnev is a Russian trumpeter who has been active leading and composing for his own group since they formed in 2005.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 2 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 3 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Charlie Romo "Carrying the Torch" at the Birdland Theater

Charlie Romo is a classically-trained vocalist with a unique interpretation of jazz standards and the Great American Songbook. Inspired by his favorite interpreters of classic American popular songs (Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Vic Damone, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Bublé, etc.)-Romo's goal is to "carry the torch" of timeless music by reviving it in his own dynamic and refreshing way. This performance is sure to be special, as Romo makes his Birdland debut with his all-star band for a one-night only show filled with timeless music for what is sure to be a memorable evening.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Liebman, Copland, Alessi Quintet Featuring Drew Gress and Joey Baron

For the first time anywhere, Birdland presents all five well known contemporary jazz masters onstage together: David Liebman, Marc Copland, Ralph Alessi, Drew Gress and Joey Baron. Grounded in the jazz tradition, they are also committed to stretching the boundaries of the possible.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 3 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

September 4 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 4 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Augie Haas at the Birdland Theater

Augie Haas is a professional trumpeter, composer and teacher. As one of the most in-demand trumpet players in New York, Augie has worked with artists including Harry Connick, Jr., The Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project, Birdland Big Band, various Broadway shows, and The Radio City Orchestra. Augie is currently a regular member of the orchestra for Aladdin on Broadway.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 5 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Erena Terakubo & Nana Quintet

Erena Terakubo was born in Sapporo, Japan. She began playing the alto saxophone at the age of nine. Terakubo played the saxophone influenced by artists such as Charlie Parker, Cannonball Adderley, and Sonny Stitt.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 5-7 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Troy Roberts "Days Like These" at the Birdland Theater

Birdland is proud to welcome saxophonist and composer Troy Roberts to the Stage! He will be joined by Pat Bianchi (organ, September 5 & 7), Brian Charette (organ, September 6) and Rudy Royston (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 6 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 7 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Brian Newman & The New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra

Brian Newman teams up with the New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra for an evening of big band sounds with some of best musicians New York City offers. Performing originals, jazz standards and classics from the Great American Songbook, this 18-piece band will take you for a ride through an eclectic mix of composers and sounds from the past and present and future of jazz music.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Senri Oe Trio with Ari Hoenig and Matt Clohesy at the Birdland Theater

A New York resident for the past decade, Senri Oe is making a name for himself as an innovative, engaged and highly creative member of the jazz community. Though he has proved his skill as a songwriter, pianist, singer and more, he prefers to describe himself simply as a jazz musician who loves to write music as well as perform on piano. Ari Hoenig is a jazz drummer known for his unusual and intense approach to drumming emphasizing complex rhythms in direct harmony with other group members. Matt Clohesy, Australian bassist, has gained much recognition as an acoustic and electric bassist worldwide.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.





