Birdland Presents Kurt Rosenwinkel & Caipi And More Comes To Birdland

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

April 22 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Howard McGillin: Never Been Younger!

This concert will be a trip to the musical fountain of youth with Broadway's King of the Long Runs. Howard McGillin will immerse the audience in the healing waters of the American songbook accompanied by his long-time music director Joseph Thalken. You'll leave feeling refreshed by his dazzling versions of your Broadway favorites. Howard has appeared extensively in leading roles on Broadway and London's West End.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

April 22 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Wayne Tucker and The Bad Motha's at the Birdland Theater

Wayne Tucker has played with many of today's current Jazz stars including Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cyrille Aimee, and Pop stars like Taylor Swift, David Crosby, Elvis Costello, Matt Simons and Ne-Yo. Additionally, he wrote the soundtrack and co-stars in the new film Hotel Bleu alongside longtime Broadway star Julie Halston. Wayne has also performed at clubs and festivals all over the world in places like Italy, France, Germany, Israel Korea, Dominican Republic, and Colombia. With Hila Kulik (Piano), Tanto Shmerling (Bass) and Diego Joaquin Ramirez (Drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 22 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 23 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Celia Berk with Pianist Sean Gough at the Birdland Theater

"Comes Love" introduces Celia Berk in her new collaboration with pianist Sean Gough. Meeting at an intersection between jazz and cabaret, they have created a program of songs about love, including the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters that have become Celia's trademark. They are joined by Birdland favorite, bassist Steve Doyle.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 23-27 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Kurt Rosenwinkel & Caipi featuring Pedro Martins

With a career spanning almost twenty-five years, collaborating with dynamic peers like Brad Mehldau, Brian Blade, Mark Turner, Joshua Redman, Chris Potter; and esteemed jazz elders like Joe Henderson, Paul Motian and Gary Burton, Rosenwinkel's indelible mark in music is the consummation of being steeped in the rich and deep traditions of jazz, springing off of the shoulders of such vital underpinnings to elevate his own art to new heights, evolving the language in a way no other guitarist has since his arrival.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

April 23 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

April 24 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 24-27 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Dena DeRose at the Birdland Theater

If she comes to your city and you want to catch the show, go early, because the room is going to be packed. Dena DeRose awes her audiences and music critics with her facility on the piano and her swinging, soothing vocal style. DeRose will be joined with special guests Houston Person (4/24), Jeremy Pelt (4/25) and Ingrid Jensen (4/26).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 25 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Rob Silverman

Robert Silverman has been playing jazz piano, trumpet, singing and composing for about 47 years. He moved to New York where he did graduate work with Jimmy Heath at Queens College and has been the recipient of many awards including two Meet the Composer Grants and a Brio award in 2013 for Best Jazz Composer for his CD Fractured time. Mr. Silverman has released 12 CDs in NY and works with the elderly population and Alzheimer patients in the Bronx.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 26 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 27 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra is an exciting ensemble that performs music from all over Latin America. Featuring top students from the Purchase College Conservatory of Music, the PLJO explores numerous genres including Mambo, Cha-Cha, Danzon, Festejo, and Porro. Whether performing classic compositions by the masters or newer works commissioned for the ensemble, seeing and hearing the PLJO is always a memorable occasion. The ensemble is directed by David DeJesus.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 28 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Ken Peplowski with John Pizzarelli at the Birdland Theater

Ken Peplowski has recorded approximately 50 CDs as a soloist, and close to 400 as a sideman. He travels at least half of every year, playing clubs, concert halls, colleges, and pops concerts. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues. Ken's CDs on the Capri label, "Noir Blue", "In Search Of", and "Maybe September" were released to great critical acclaim and massive airplay. Peplowski will be joined by special guest John Pizzarelli.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 28-29 (Sunday at 7:30PM and Monday at 8:30PM)

Off the Top! with Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

Whether you recognize him from Broadway or TV, you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high-wire act you've got to see to believe. It's the show of a lifetime...every time!

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

April 28 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

ABOUT BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB:

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues), New York, NY 10036

Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only.

Birdland serves American Fare with a Cajun Flair nightly from 5PM until Midnight and until 1AM on Friday and Saturdays. Parking is available across the street at 332 West 44th Street.





