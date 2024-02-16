Billy Mitchell, Makes Don't Tell Mama Debut With I'M STILL FINE This April

Billy Mitchell will make his Don't Tell Mama debut with his outré cabaret: "I'm still fine," presented with the incomparable support of music director Tracy Stark at the piano.

Take a Stephen King sense of humor, add a Phyllis Diller sense of style, and mix in Billy's unique interpretation of pop songs, American standards, and a couple of showtunes; then thread it together with harrowing tales of adolescence, obsession, and coincidence... many of which are true. But don't worry about Billy — he's still fine.

A lifelong performer, writer, director, and maze-maker, Billy has accepted that fear is his new comfort food. He performed nationally, regionally, locally, and privately — including the first NYC revival of “Assassins” at the Provincetown Playhouse, and a command performance of “Jacques Brel is Alive and Well...” for the Belgian Ambassador — and then he got a day job. Since then, he has directed & written all around New York & New Jersey, hosted and sang for benefits, fundraisers, and long car rides. In addition to other projects, audiences across the U.S. and the U.K. have enjoyed his fill-in-the-blanks whodunnit, “Villain: DeBlanks.”

“Billy Mitchell: I'm still fine.” will perform at Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, NYC) on Wed, April 17 at 7pm; Fri, April 19 at 7pm; and Sun, April 21 at 6pm. Seating begins 45 minutes prior to showtime. Running time is approximately 65 minutes. Cover charge $20 ($10 MAC members). $20 minimum, must include two drinks. CASH ONLY. For reservations and information, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.