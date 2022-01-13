Beth Leavel to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Tony AwardÂ® winner Beth Leavel back after she brought the house down on New Year's Eve. The Prom favorite returns on January 22 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/BethLeavel.

Back for an encore by popular demand! Following a smash-hit New Year's Eve celebration, Tony AwardÂ® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this January! It's Not About Me is a celebration of Leavel's long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join this iconic star for a night of story and song as she takes you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you won't want to miss. Music direction by Phil Reno.

Beth Leavel: It's Not About Me plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 22 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $65-$75, with premium seats for $130. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/BethLeavel. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.