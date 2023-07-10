Ben Fankhauser, Jerusha Cavazos & More to Star in 54 SINGS LAWRENCE

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Ben Fankhauser & more in 54 Sings Lawrence on August 4, 2023 at 9:30PM. Lawrence is taking the world by storm. The homegrown sensation led by Gracie and Clyde Lawrence has toured the country and the world and mesmerized audiences with their infectious energy, memorable songs, and of course their imaginative covers. Now, the Broadway community is about to get the Lawrence makeover. Join the best and brightest of Broadway as they sing some of Lawrence’s biggest hits and give some musical theater favorites the Lawrence treatment. Pop, soul, funk, and Broadway love. It’s a night you’ll never forget.

Featuring: Ben Caplan (Ben Caplan Sings Ben Caplan), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Meg Dwinell (54 Sings the Glee Version), Ben Fankhauser (Disney’s Newsies, Beautiful national tour), Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid, It’s Kind of a Funny Story), Savidu Geevaratne (Your Own Personal Exegesis), Arnold Harper II (Make Them Hear You), Henry Platt (Sing On!), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme). Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Charlie Sirmaian. Music direction and arrangements by Greg Paladino. Paladino (Music Director/Keys) leads an eight piece band featuring: Tonie Nguyen (Guitar), Thomas Carley (Bass), Ryan Blihovde (Drums), Jane Sycks (Trumpet), Noelle Reuschman (Alto Sax) and Nicole DeMaio (Tenor/Baritone Sax). Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

54 Sings Lawrence plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 4, 2023 at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($33-$44 with fees plus $1.50 facility fee.) Premiums are $50-$70 ($55-$77 with fees plus $1.50 facility fee.) Tickets are an additional $6 if purchased at the venue. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

