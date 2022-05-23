Ben Fankhauser, Danielle Wade & More to Star in THE POP/BROADWAY SONG TITLE MASHUP SHOW!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Pop/Broadway Song Title Mashup Show!, featuring your Broadway favorites putting a new twist on songs from all over Spotify.

Two different songs. Two different genres. One same title. See some of Broadway's greatest hits be mashed up with iconic pop songs, both of which share a name. Join a cast of Broadway and cabaret's best as we put a fun twist on songs from all over Spotify. Get ready to hear all of your favorites like you've never heard them before, including Hamilton and Ellie Goulding's "Burn," Dear Evan Hansen and Olivia Rodrigo's "Good For You," In the Heights and Taylor Swift's "Breathe," and so much more. These exclusive arrangements will blow you away!

Featuring: Ally Bonino (Suffs), Ben Fankhauser (Disney's Newsies, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet), Will Branner (Mean Girls), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Jim Hogan (Waitress, "America's Got Talent"), Fernell Hogan (Mean Girls, The Prom), Julia Abueva (KPOP), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Henry Platt ("Sing On!"), Max Heitmann, Maya Lagerstam (Guthrie Theatre's A Christmas Carol), Natalie Jane ("American Idol"), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Nick Martinez, Rebby Han, Senzel Ahmady and Hannah T. Skokan.

Produced by Zachary Hausman & Carly Heitner

Music Direction by Luke Williams

Arrangements by Shane Turner and James Stryska

Band: Luke Williams (piano), Steph Ferreira (drums), Will Shishmanian (guitar), and Sarah Favinger (bass).

The Pop Broadway Song Title Mashup Show! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at 9:30 pm. There is a $30-70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. https://54below.com/events/the-pop-broadway-song-title-mashup-show-2/

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here https://54below.com/covid-safety/. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.