Ben Bogen Returns To The Green Room 42 With Smash Hit TEENAGE DREAM On October 10th

Broadway Boy Bogen brings his music video memoir show back to TGR42.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Ben Bogen will bring back hit solo show Teenage Dream to Green Room 42

With guest appearances by Broadway's Gerald Cesar and others.

Back by popular demand and boasting rave reviews , Ben Bogen (Wicked, Frozen, Jersey Boys) returns to The Green Room 42 on October 10th in his one-man rom com concert event TEENAGE DREAM, a show written, directed and choreographed by Bogen himself. The solo show depicts Ben's adolescent years of navigating first love, awakening, and heartbreak, through a music video filter featuring backup dancers and a four-piece band. Special guests for the performance will include Gerald Caesar (Tina, A Bronx Tale, Choir Boy), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Jess Val Ortiz (Spamilton) and Ross Thompson. The TEENAGE DREAM Musical Direction is by Drew Wutke.

"Growing up, I felt connected to the lyrics of female pop icons and the romantic stories they shared, being a young queer teen with a huge secret and a heart that just wanted to love freely. This concert will be all about celebrating that part of me that wanted his very own Teenage Dream all those years ago and what I've learned 10 years later since coming out of the closet. My hope is that someone out there, perhaps a young lgbtq teen who is struggling will watch this show and feel inspired to keep celebrating who they are in a way that I never felt I could as a young kid"

The performance will include hits by Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, Cher, Demi Lovato and others

Musical Direction: Drew Wutke

For information and reservations to TEENAGE DREAM visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

THIS is the Ben Bogen website.

