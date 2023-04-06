Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Welcome Some OLD FRIENDS! To Pangea May 2nd and 9th

Critically Acclaimed Cabaret Darlings Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton return to the intimate club that is Pangea with a New Show OLD FRIENDS! Two shows only!



Tuesday, May 2nd and May 9th. 7:00 p.m.

Pangea Restaurant and Bar / 178 2nd Ave,

NYC, 10003 / 212-995-0900

Tickets are $25.00 at the Door

RSVP online : $20.00

Food and Drink Minimum: $20.00

MAC Members: $15.00

Tickets for May 2 click HERE and for May 9 click HERE and visit the Pangea website HERE.

OLD FRIENDS!



Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton host old friends lyricist Richard Maltby and songwriter Gretchen Cryer for an evening of song and celebration. There will be new songs, old songs, published and unpublished songs, and, of course, solos, duets, possibly even a trio and/or quartet. Our guests not only write music...they sing it! Come prepared to have fun!



Richard Maltby Jr bio: Richard Maltby, JR. BROADWAY: Conceived and directed two Tony Award winning musicals: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' (1978: Tony, N.Y. Drama Critics, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards -- also Tony Award for Best Director); FOSSE (1999: Tony, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards); as well as RING OF FIRE, (2006). With composer David Shire: director/lyricist: BABY (1983, seven Tony nominations); lyricist: BIG (1996, Tony nomination: Best Score; also Dominium Theatre London 2019). With Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg, co-lyricist: MISS SAIGON (Evening Standard Award, London 1990; Tony nomination: Best Score, 1991); co-lyricist: THE PIRATE QUEEN (2007). Director: THE STORY OF MY LIFE (2009). Director/co-lyricist: Andrew Lloyd Webber's SONG & DANCE (1986 Tony Award for star, Bernadette Peters.) OFF-BROADWAY: with David Shire: director/lyricist STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW (1977, Grammy nomination) and CLOSER THAN EVER, (1989, two Outer Critics Circle Awards: Best Musical, Best Score; also Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Best Musical Revival 2013; and London Jermyn Street Theatre 2014,). Director: JUST Jim Dale, (Roundabout Theatre 2014, Vaudeville Theatre, London 2015). REGIONAL: Lyricist/conceiver, TAKE FLIGHT (Menier Chocolate Factory, London 2010; McCarter Theatre 2012); book and lyrics, WATERFALL (2015, Pasadena Playhouse and Seattle's Fifth Avenue Theatre); Lyricist, new musical SOUSATZKA (2017, Toronto). FILM: Screenplay, MISS POTTER, (2007: Christopher Award, best screenplay.). Contributes cryptic crossword puzzles to Harpers Magazine. Son of well-known orchestra leader; Five children: Nicholas, David, Jordan, Emily and Charlotte.

Gretchen Cryer Bio: most well-known for writing the book and lyrics and starring in I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It On the Road (with music by Nancy Ford) which won the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical and a Grammy nomination for the album Gretchen has written numerous other shows with Nancy Ford - Now Is the Time for All Good Men (off-Broadway), The Last Sweet Days of Isaac, (Obie Award - Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award) Shelter (Broadway - Golden Theater), Hang On to the Good Times (Manhattan Theater Club), The Fabulous Party (Williamstown Theater Festival), The American Girls Revue - (American Girl Place - Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles), and Circle of Friends - (American Girl Place - Chicago and New York) and Anne of Green Gables (Theatreworks, Lortel Theater.) Cryer and Ford have just finished a new show - Still Getting My Act Together.

Quotes on Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier:

"In Britain, the term "national treasure" is often rather tossed around, but we'd say this duo would seem to qualify." J C, LondonLivingLarge.

"Bleier's witty performance of "Am I Old Enough for a Younger Man?" brought forth much laughter, and the Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford classic "Old Friend" from I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road added a dose of much-appreciated sentimentality." Gavin Brock, Cabaret Scenes Magazine, London

A quote on Paul Greenwood: "Accompanied by pianist Paul Greenwood in a gorgeously re-harmonized jazz arrangement, this was undoubtedly one of the evening's musical highlights, a moment of transporting beauty. Gavin Brock, Cabaret Scenes Magazine, London

Barbara and Austin have been making music and art together for some time now. They met when Bleier was a student in Pendleton's acting class. Over the years they have gone from being teacher and student to being colleagues, creating several shows along the way. Both are respected multi-hyphenates. Bleier is an actor, singer, writer, and a Doctor of Clinical Psychology.

Pendleton, of course, created the role of the Tailor Motel Kamzoil in the original Jerome Robbins production of Fiddler on the Roof. Since then he has become one of America's most respected character actors with hundreds of theatre and film credits as well as a highly in-demand director and teacher. He currently teaches the class once presided over by Uta Hagen at HB Studio.

Come and Join these 4 OLD FRIENDS as they bring on Life and Love and Fun to you the Audience.