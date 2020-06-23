BWW TV: CABARET CORNER With Christine Ebersole and Lawrence Yurman

Christine Ebersole and Lawrence Yurman are this week's guests on Cabaret Corner!

For over 30 years two-time Tony Award winning actress Christine Ebersole has captivated audiences on the Broadway stage, in television series and specials, films, concert appearances, and recordings.

One of Ms. Ebersole's first jobs was as an understudy in the Broadway musical On the Twentieth Century, a job that was followed by her turn as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! From there it was on to Ryan's Hope, One Life to Live, and Saturday Night Live before landing the high-profile role of Guinevere opposite Richard Burton in Camelot. Shifting her focus from stage to screen, Christine soon headed to Hollywood, appearing in many hit movies, including Amadeus, Tootsie, and Richie Rich. Ebersole added an extensive list of television credits to her resume, including The Cavanaughs, Valerie, and the title role in Rachel Gunn, R.N. Nearing 40, Christine Ebersole realized she was auditioning for roles she used to be offered; that's when everything changed. Christine returned to the East, where her ensuing New York stage performances include a Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the smash hit revival of 42nd Street, Steel Magnolias, The Best Man, and Dinner at Eight for which she received both Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Then came her role of a lifetime. Christine received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony Award for Leading Actress in A Musical for her dual role as Edith Bouvier Beale and "Little Edie" Beale in Grey Gardens. Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, the show was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and its CD was nominated for a Grammy Award. Christine's career continued to flourish with her starring role in Blithe Spirit on Broadway with Angela Lansbury, many guest appearances on innumerable popular television series, including a recurring role as Ms. "New Parts" Newberg in the hit cable show Royal Pains and the TBS sitcom Sullivan and Son. Christine continues to appear in numerous concert halls and Cabaret venues throughout the country, including performances for City Center Encores!, at Carnegie Hall, Tanglewood, the Kennedy Center, Boston Symphony Hall, Feinstein's, and Café Carlyle.

A recording artist as well, Christine has released several CDs, including the recently released Christine Ebersole: Strings Attached.

Lawrence Yurman is a pianist, arranger, and conductor with 30 years of experience on Broadway and beyond. War Paint is his third collaboration with Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, having worked on the New York productions of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven. He was the music director/arranger of the Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever starring Harry Connick, Jr., and provided similar contributions to the recent Broadway musical It Shoulda Been You. Additional Broadway music directing and/or conducting credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Side Show, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, Marie Christine, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Larry has provided arrangements for and recorded with Lea Salonga, Christine Ebersole, Howard McGillin, T. Oliver Reid, Anne Runolfsson, Sam Harris, and Laurie Beechman. He has 11 Broadway cast albums to his credit. Television credits include 12 seasons of playing for the American Idol cast-offs on Live! (with Regis, then Kelly and Michael), as well as appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

At the end of this interview, Christine and Larry recorded a brand new arrangement to premiere exclusively here on Cabaret Corner. Don't miss it!

