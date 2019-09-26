BWW Review/Photos: Avery Sommers and Angela Barcari Join Rob Russell For Cafe Centro Cabaret Opening

Avery Sommers (Broadway's Ain't Misbehavin', Show Boat, Chicago) and Angela Bacari singer and vocal coach to the stars (Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson) joined entertainer Rob Russell for the semi official opening of Cafe Centro's Cabaret season last night and it seemed that everyone present got into the act. Rob, whose engaging Baritone voice and silent screen star looks is not so silent on Legends Radio spinning records (pressing digital buttons) of other Great American Songbook singers. He got the crowd going with his Marilyn Maye infused song list.

The evening turned into an interactive Cabaret Act as Rob strolled the Cafe encouraging the audience to participate. He even got famed Philanthropist and former musical comedy actress Lois Pope to join in as well as Producer and Legends Radio Host Sandy Fisher who supplied some oscillating notes on the lower part of the scale. The Palm Beach music season is gearing up and there will be some exciting news to share soon for Cabaret lovers. Stay tuned (to Legends Radio)

Jeffrey Bryer, Musical Director, Cielo Blue, drums

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Avery Sommers & Rob Russell



Avery Sommer & Angela Bacari



Avery Sommers



Rob Russell & Lois Pope



Sandy Fisher & Rob Russell



Rob Russell & Clare Coco



Rob Russell



Rob Russell & Claire Coco



Rob Russell



Isanne Fisher



Rob Russell



Angela Bacari



Avery Sommers & Angela Bacari