BWW Review: Sasha Davenport Is Fresh Off The Boat & Having A SASHA DAVENPORT AFFAIR & We all should keep Club Cumming back for more!

As she entered from the back of the bar singing NEW YORK STATE OF MIND, the fact that our star's A SASHA DAVENPORT AFFAIR began with some technical microphone issues was of no consequence. It would have been of no consequence in Yankee Stadium, let alone the intimate spaces of Club Cumming. You see, Sasha Davenport can SING, child! She sings out and she sings big, and when she made it to the tiny stage, she planted herself on a stool and gave all in attendance a show of good ol' ParkandBark drag queen realness honey. Looking stunning in her all-white satin cocktail gown with sparkling blue and white rhinestone EXCESS-ories, she kicked off by joking, "Can you see up my dress? Lemme know cuz I didn't tuck." and we were off to the races.

This was to be Davenport's show. Sitting, talking, SINGING and making the room laugh and love her for it. Backed up by the hot and oh-so-talented boys of DA BAND; Dreamy Nick Wilders tickling his Keys, the FINE Andrea Niccolai beating his Drums, Will Hack The Face on Bass, and Soulful Hunk Marcus DiLauro blowing his Saxophone, and with her mix of tunes that went from John Legend to the Gershwins, Davenport showed her entertainment prowess by holding court from the stage and giving her eager audience a good old fashioned night club set. She talked, they laughed. She sang, they applauded and cheered. Her renditions of FEELING GOOD and SUMMERTIME stood out and one would think that Jazz had been mother's milk for her entire life, BUT, as she related, the genre was really introduced to her by her hetero heartache love interest on her most recent cruise ship gig. This story of falling for "one of them" is the inspiration for A SASHA DAVENPORT AFFAIR and this story opened Davenport's show up for lots of laughs with a side sweet vulnerability sauce as she prodded her drummer (Niccolai), a long-time friend of Davenport's Straight Bait, for info about her lost love.

With a set list that included ALL OF ME ( John Legend 's), BE ANYTHING BUT BE MINE and CUZ I LOVE YOU all sung as power ballads with snappy patter between, La Sasha showed she could very well have real stand up comedy talent to go with her stunning vocals as she worked the room and kept it engaging and amazing throughout. At the end of the evening, though, some vocal fatigue was apparent but did not deter our lady as she just used it for more off the cuff joke lines about sending someone out to find her voice. Given this only very slight (and understandable) vocal tiredness, one might suggest to her that not all ballads need to be POWER ballads. Davenport certainly showed that, even with great volume, her voice is capable of nuance, and could make quiet tunes a joy to listen to as well.

As with all stories where we boys fall for one of "them boys" what our star got out of her SASHA DAVENPORT AFFAIR was a lot of sad jazz music and not much else. But more's the treasure for us and one hopes that Ms. D continues to incorporate jazz standards along with pop power ballads into her act. An act that we loved my pets and we give A SASHA DAVENPORT AFFAIR a solid 4 out of 5 rainbows.

* It is worth mentioning that, though Bobby only caught his last 2 songs, Pre-Show Vocals were provided by the impossibly handsome Michael Muenchow whose voice was as dreamy as his face. Check him out my lambs.

