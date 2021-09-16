BWW Review: ORFEH & ANDY KARL: LEGALLY BOUND is Out of This World at 54 Below

Many people believe that the standing ovation has become a meaningless gesture, that it is given so often it feels de rigueur. I'll admit that they're easier to get than they used to be. But in the case of Orfeh and Andy Karl, who opened a new version of their show LEGALLY BOUND last evening at 54 Below, a standing ovation is an entirely inadequate response. Perhaps they should invent the levitating ovation because that is the feeling of palpable energy their show inspires.

Andy and Orfeh have been making music together for 20 years. And from Saturday Night Fever to Legally Blonde to Pretty Woman and several other shows they co-starred in, they have reigned as Broadway's hippest married couple. It's pretty unfair for two people to be so attractive, so talented, so charismatic, so successful, and so in love. Yet it's impossible to resent their many gifts because they are so willing to share them and they make it all look like such great fun.

Their show is a celebration of all those things and a party for the end of the worst of the pandemic, a word they refuse to utter. Instead, they just call it "hell." And they brought to their party a kickass band and special guest Katie Rose Clark. Andy and Orfeh kicked off their concert with a medley of Motown hits, " You're All I Need to Get By," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," and " Ain't No Stopping Us Now." It was a perfect showcase for their soulful voices. They switched gears and eras with One Direction's "History." They gave us two anthems from Pretty Woman. Andy with the introspective "Freedom" and Orfeh with the bombastic "Rodeo Drive."

They were joined by backup singer Tim Kodres for the debut of their new single which is available on Spotify. It was a medley of three songs about time, John Lennon's "Yesterday," Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," and Lady Gaga's "Shallow." Kodres was standing in for Andrew Logan, who sings on the single. Andy premiered one of his original songs with guest star Katie Rose Clark. The tune, "Life is Thunder and Love is Rain" is a touching and inspirational love song. Orfeh gave us a taste of the 90s with a great arrangement of Paula Abdul's "Straight Up."

It's not every star that would dedicate an entire section of their show to their backup vocalists. But that's exactly what Andy Karl and Orfeh did. Nikki Kimbrough and Tim Kodres re-invented two amazing Elton John songs. Kimbrough gave us an R&B infused "Your Song" and Kodres rocked it out with "I'm Still Standing." They were fantastic and both should absolutely have their own shows.

Orfeh gave us the highlight of the night when she channeled Janis Joplin in "Piece of My Heart." It was a tour-de-force and she left it all on the stage. Someone, please revive Love, Janis. Her performance was heart-stopping. Andy and Orfeh wrapped up their wonderful concert with a loving version of Prince's "Kiss."

They were supported by a truly fantastic band led by musical director, Steven Jamail. It was virtuoso work by Micah Burgess on guitar, Colin Dean on bass, and Adam Wolfe on drums. Special mention should also be made of Charles Randolph-Wright for his wonderful direction of this hard-rocking, joyful evening.

ORFEH & Andy Karl: LEGALLY BOUND performs again at 7 pm September 16 at 54 Below. For tickets visit 54below.com. For more information about Andy Karl go to andykarl.com or follow him @Andy_Karl on Twitter or @andy_karl on Instagram. To learn more about Orfeh, check out orfeh.com or follow her @official_orfeh on Twitter or @orfeh on Instagram. Their music is available on Spotify and all other major streaming platforms.