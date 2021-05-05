BWW CD Review: Jim David, New York's GAYEST Comic, Emerges From The Pandemic & Moves Out To Sea On Board His New Album: GAY JOKES FOR STRAIGHT CRUISERS

Heigh-Ho Friends & "Family"! It is I, Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T.

Well, my little rainbow tribe, as Bobby awakens from the decade known as 2020 and we begin to move about a bit more, we decided that what we needed to do was put on a bathrobe and headphones and sit right down with a glass of Merlot to listen to a new album. "Which singer did you partake of this time around, in order to give us all one of your scintillating couch cabaret reviews, Bobby?" I hear you ask... Well, my dearlings, no music did we find flowing into our ears this go-round, but what we did get was a HUGE boatload of fairy dust delivered by one of our fave comedy queens; Jim David. Ms. David has stalked the dark comedy corners of Gotham for many years now, going from club to club and set to set, being one of the very few lucky jokesters that actually make a living from making us laugh.

Hailing from the deep-throated southern climes of ... whichever Carolina, La David came to NYC with dreams of a career in the theatre. As sometimes happens though, during a period when he was given charge of molding young minds as an adjunct high school theatre teacher and director on the Island of Long, he sat down to write... something...and he wisely chose to write what he actually knew; funny stories about his family and life in the south. Realizing he had the beginnings of some working comedy material he took his act on the open mic road. Fast forward to the 21st century and our little comedy hero is now a grizzled veteran whose whip-smart cynicism actually works somewhere out at sea; which brings us to GAY JOKES FOR STRAIGHT CRUISERS, Jim David's latest album of jokes, stories, and audience antics taken from his life as a perennial on the stages of luxury cruise liners. What's funny about being a comic on a cruise you may wonder... According to Jim David, practically everything, and with Jim talking about the crossing, what ain't funny becomes funny. These 12 tracks offer up a crazy quilt of hilarity stitched with a little from JD's life, and with a lot from his life at sea. Listening to a live comedy album, one gets to feel the energy that comes from an audience that feeds a seasoned comic in the moment, to make material truly come to life. Joking as much WITH the audience as joking AT them, JD shows he can take up anything that is tossed at the stage and serve it back like a lightly batted shuttlecock in promenade-deck badminton. In fact, working the audience is a real gift in Jim David's arsenal and it offers up some of the funniest moments in GAY JOKES' tracks. Now it's pointless for Bobby to sit here and type out a rundown of the album's comedy, as there is no way to do that without spoilers, and who wants to read that anyway? Suffice it to say that Bobby's favorite tracks after Jim's hilarious opener, Comedy In A Pandemic, deal with his take on cruise line complaints. It seems that management has caught on and the offices now regularly send Jim the best of the stupidest passenger notes they receive. My dearlings are laughing, already, aren't they? Well, wait 'til you hear it, honeys...

All jokes aside, Jim David is a funny B!+CH, and landing him on board ship for 9 days with no way for anyone to leave during a global pandemic was just grist for his comedy mill. We laughed our big gay heads off, and it made these dark days seem brighter for all the funny. If you're a comedy fan, we can think of no higher recommendation that we can give to GAY JOKES FOR STRAIGHT CRUISERS other than to say, we give it...

5 OUT OF 5 RAINBOWS

Jim David GAY JOKES FOR STRAIGHT CRUISERS is a brand-new release (that rapidly went to number one on the iTunes comedy chart) that is available on all digital platforms and Jim's website (see below for link).

