BWW Previews: Matsuki and Sabella Discuss New Book SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET In Virtual Book Talk

The Lambs Inc will present a virtual discussion with cabaret artists and instructors Sue Matsuki and David Sabella on Monday, May 18th at 7:15 pm. The colleagues have both been performing in the cabaret industry for over twenty years and champion the art form and artists at every turn, especially through the creation of the website Cabaret Hotspot, where they report on the community in an effort to create awareness in the public, and learning opportunities for the artists. Their work together on that site inspired the nightclub veterans to pen their book SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET: A GUIDE FOR PERFORMERS, released this month with a foreword by Lorna Luft and written contributions by Michael Feinstein.

As the book is only weeks from being released, this evening has been planned in lieu of a book launch in a store, where the authors can talk about their work and this instructional volume. Interested parties can attend the Q&A through a ZOOM meeting. That meeting will commence at 7:15 pm on Monday, May 18 at this link - inside the ZOOM room, the viewer inputs this information: Meeting ID: 820 0143 3088 Password: 1875518A

Press materials for SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET offer the following:

Cabaret performances are often known for bringing alive the Great American Songbook from the 1920s through the 1950s for contemporary audiences. But modern-day cabaret does much more than preserve the past--it also promotes and fosters the new generation of American composers and creates a uniquely vibrant musical and theatrical experience for its audiences. So You Want to Sing Cabaret is the first book of its kind to examine in detail the unique vocal and nonvocal requirements for professional performance within the exciting genre of cabaret. With a foreword by cabaret legend Lorna Luft, So You Want to Sing Cabaret includes interviews from the top professionals in the cabaret industry, including Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Andrea Marcovicci, and Steve Ross. There are also chapters devoted to crafting your show, lyric connection, "do-it-yourself" production and promotion, and working with your musical team. David Sabella and Sue Matsuki have crafted the perfect one-volume resource for both the aspiring cabaret singer and the singing teacher who seeks to learn more about this unique art form. The So You Want to Sing series is produced in partnership with the National Association of Teachers of Singing. Like all books in the series, So You Want to Sing Cabaret features online supplemental material on the NATS website. Please visit www.nats.org to access style-specific exercises, audio and video files, and additional resources.

SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET is available on Amazon for pre-order and after the book comes out in mid-June, it will be available through the Cabaret Hotspot WEBSITE

