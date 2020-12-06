BWW Previews: Kenn Boisinger CAN'T WE PUT THE 'MAS BACK IN CHRISTMAS Airs December 20th

KENN BOISINGER

Offers Free Facebook Holiday Concert

"Can't We Put the 'mas Back in Christmas?"

Gather the family 'round the ole laptop, as everyone's favorite crooner will offer a uniquely festive "virtual" night of original holiday music, stories, home videos, merriment, and a few special guests. Broadcasting live from his mother's half-finished basement on Staten Island, the noted entertainer, who rose to prominence at the age of sixteen when he finished third in a Robert Goulet look-a-like contest on the Merv Griffin Show, will present Can't We Put The 'mas Back In Christmas on his Facebook page. The free comedy concert will stream live on Sunday, December 20th at 8 pm SIT (Staten Island Time/EST, 7 pm Central) at Facebook.com/RealKennBoisinger

Kenn Boisinger, the twisted alter ego of Michael West (NEWSical, Forbidden Broadway, When Pigs Fly), has been delighting (and disturbing) cabaret audiences and critics with sold-out shows at Birdland, an unprecedented 5-month residency at Green Room 42, and his online virtual concerts. BroadwayWorld.com claims "Michael West strikes comic gold once more with Kenn Boisinger. It's just enough to leave you coasting somewhere between insanity and hilarity. It's comic perfection" while Billy Stritch simply states, "Kenn is my favorite". Known for his priceless takes on songs from the classic American songbook and original tunes such as "Is She a Call Girl, or Just a Girl I'd Like to Call", "Stay For the Loud Note", and "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry", expect his holiday show to offer up a few soon-to-be-timeless originals.

Born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, Ohio, Kenn has appeared in major venues throughout the continental United States, from Bangor, Maine to Hollywood (Florida) to the performing arts center on his beloved Staten Island, which Kenn and his family (his mother, Hilldred and his brother, Robbert) have called home since 1985. In addition to his many show business achievements, Kenn was Amway Regional Salesman of the Quarter in fall of 1989 and was Radio Shack Regional Manager of the Month for the Egbertville district of Staten Island in August of 1997.

The streaming event is directed by Michael D'Angora (Kenn Boisinger Homebound, Christine Pedi's YouTube videos; Off-Broadway: A Musical About Star Wars, The Marvelous Wonderettes). Returning as Kenn's musical director is Alan Bukowiecki (Music Director National Tours: The Book of Mormon; Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Cabaret: Dee Snider's Rock and Roll Christmas Tale written by and starring Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Christina Bianco at Birdland, and Alexandra Billings).

Kenn Boisinger, "Can't We Put the 'Mas Back in Christmas" will stream live on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 8 pm EST, 7 pm Central. This is a non-ticketed free event.

To watch, visit www.Facebook.com/RealKennBoisinger

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles