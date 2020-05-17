BWW Previews: John McDaniels' SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD Goes To a Weekly Schedule

After an enthusiastically received debut on Mother's Day, Sunday Tea with John McD goes WEEKLY. The live performance can now be found Sundays at 3 pm eastern on John McDaniel's music page on Facebook.

Every week, the Grammy & Emmy Award winner will sing songs and tell stories relating to his life, his shows on Broadway, his concert tours, and his days on Television as Rosie O'Donnell's sidekick band leader.

This week, John will be raising funds to benefit Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, an organization he is passionate about and with which he has a long-standing relationship. His association with BCEFA dates back to 1993 when he conducted the original cast of COMPANY in concert at Lincoln Center, benefitting Broadway Cares.

To Tune in to Sunday Tea With John McD go to the John McDaniel Music Page on Facebook HERE on Sundays at 3 pm





