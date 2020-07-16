BWW Previews: Jamie deRoy & friends Broadcasts Interview with William Finn, July 19



On Sunday, July 19, Jamie deRoy & friends will present a special interview with William Finn, filmed in 2007 at The Metropolitan Room. Mr. Finn is best known for the musicals Falsettos, for which he won the 1992 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book, A New Brain (1998) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2005).



During the program on Sunday night, viewers can see a number from the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos, courtesy of Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts and Broadway HD, who filmed the production and offers it for steaming on their website. Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe will perform "The Baseball Game."



Also on Jamie deRoy's William Finn program will be guest appearances by Wendy Scherl singing "Anytime/I Am There" from Elegies: A Song Cycle and Sally Wilfert performing "I Have Found" from The Royal Family of Broadway.



Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.



Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, July 19 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date. The show alternates Sundays every month.

