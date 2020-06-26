BWW Previews: Hall and Blackhurst Lead Guest List For June 29 Episode Of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret. On Monday, June 29, "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" will feature live performances by "Miranda Sings" creator and internet superstar Colleen Ballinger, showstopping belter Klea Blackhurst and her talented young nephew Henry Elliott, jazz vocalist La Tanya Hall, singer/songwriter, and uke specialist Andrew Swackhamer and singer/songwriter/recording artist Willis White.
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Betty Buckley Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Linda Lavin, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Robbie Fairchild, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, Alice Ripley, Amanda Green, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via live stream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRsYgwfovrM
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm EDT
YouTube (Jim Caruso) & BroadwayWorld.com