BWW Previews: Hall and Blackhurst Lead Guest List For June 29 Episode Of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret. On Monday, June 29, "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" will feature live performances by "Miranda Sings" creator and internet superstar Colleen Ballinger, showstopping belter Klea Blackhurst and her talented young nephew Henry Elliott, jazz vocalist La Tanya Hall, singer/songwriter, and uke specialist Andrew Swackhamer and singer/songwriter/recording artist Willis White.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar

The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRsYgwfovrM Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Mondays at 8pm EDT YouTube (Jim Caruso) & BroadwayWorld.com

