BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Thirteen

Welcome to another installment of the Pandemic Playlist.

1. Hannah Jane Peterson is the new girl in town and she has already caused quite a stir. With laser focus, this young woman has spent the last few years fine honing her skills, becoming the 2019 Julie Wilson Award recipient and making big splashes around town, every time she sings in public. HERE is a perfect example of why people are sitting up and taking notice - and they should. Find Hannah Jane Peterson online HERE

2. Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon is most well known for his time on American Idol, but the singer-songwriter is much more than the product of a television talent show. With vocal skills that one would more readily expect from a longtime performer with years of experience, Mr. Harmon's recent commitment to traveling to out of town venues to quietly keep his fans happy with unassuming concerts is paying off. His easy-going performance style and ORIGINAL songs make him an original himself. JLH has a WEBSITE

3. Billy Stritch Trio with Barry Oliver Lawton was the result of a night at Jim Caruso's Cast Party. With Tom Hubbard and Eric Halvorson by his side, Mr. Stritch can be found onstage at Birdland many times a week, especially at the open mic Mr. Caruso created nearly 20 years ago. When Mr. Lawton was in town from Boston, he attended the open mic and wow'd everyone by singing Birdland's SIGNATURE song. Find Barry Oliver Lawton online HERE

4. Deborah Stone has a long-standing relationship with show business. An actor, singer, dancer, and musician, Ms. Stone took to the cabaret stage like a fish being put back into water and she has been delivering funny, sophisticated, down to earth, HEARTBREAKING performances ever since. One show after another, Deborah Stone has proven that on the cabaret stage is where she belongs at this moment in time. Hopefully, she will stick around a long while. Find Deborah online at her WEBSITE

5. Ryan McCartan has been playing Broadway recently in FROZEN but before that he was making waves on Disney in Liv and Maddie, on TV in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and off-Broadway in Scotland PA. The uber-talented young man is also a skilled musician and songwriter, both talents he displays when he does his solo cabaret show. Mr. McCartan doesn't limit himself to his own shows, though, he is always happy to lend his voice and name to group shows, proving what a SPECIAL member of the community he is. Ryan McCarran on Twitter: @ryanmccartan

6. The cast of Taking My Turn at 54 Below was a concert version of a musical revue produced off-Broadway in 1983. The beautiful score was brought to life by some of the most respected talents of the musical theater scene, all with rich experience that was perfectly matched for this show with a particular THEME

7. Sue Matsuki is a friend to everyone in the cabaret community, from the people in production to the people in the seats. With a couple of years of experience under her belt, this jazz singer has spent most of her life up on the stage, entertaining audiences with her inimitable STYLE and grace. Sue recently won a Bistro Award and started The Jazz Brunch at Pangea. HERE is Sue's website

8. Gerard Canonico has played Broadway six times and while doing so he has amassed quite a fanbase. A musical theater actor who has also worked in two different rock bands, Mr. Canonico can sing anything from Sondheim to Iconis, and it is this versatility and his onstage persona that make him such a HOT commodity. Happily, Gerard spends a good amount of time on the cabaret stages in group shows. Gerard Canonico on Twitter: @gerardcanonico

9. Jason Michael Snow and Nick Adams are both Broadway actors who have achieved a lot of success in their fields, Mr. Adams sticking mostly to the stage and Mr. Snow focusing on television and his songwriting. Both men incredibly charming and life-threateningly handsome, they are perfectly cast in this DUET from a Disney night at 54 Below Find these men online here: JASON Nick Adams Twitter @thenickadams

10. Kristen Lee Sergeant is one of the best jazz singers on the scene today, with a electricity to her shows that is exciting to witness. The best in the business want to play with her, and they usually do - one of her regular guests at her shows is the renowned Ted Nash. Kristen's unique style and intricate vocal techniques turn every set she does into a FIERCE example of how thrilling jazz music can be. Check out Kristen Lee Sergeant's WEBSITE

Check back to Broadway World Cabaret to see what's next on the Pandemic Playlist, as well as other news, features, and interviews.





