BWW Feature: Spotlight On Sierra Rein - A Video Library

An actress with a number of fun roles on her resume, Sierra Rein was happy in her work... but her need to harmonize on a regular basis was not up to par, and the vocal group MARQUEE FIVE was born. Created in 2009, the jazz singing artists were an immediate sensation, and have, since, grown more popular with each passing year, touring around the country and playing sell-out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland and the Laurie Beechman Theatre, as well as being regular invitees to the cast roster of the prestigious Sondheim Unplugged series. An alto cannot live on group vocals alone, so Sierra Rein continues to maintain her work as an actress, looking for the next fun show, interesting role, or opportunity to sing - even if it means making it up as she goes along, in the middle of a pandemic, as her funtabulous online video series "Singing Alone On The Subway" proves. Admit it - you've thought about singing alone on the subway, too.

Oh, and, hello puppeteer!

Broadway World Cabaret takes delight in providing this look at the wacky, musical, and spontaneous life of one of the cabaret industry's strong, focused, and imaginative female creators.

Visit the Sierra Rein website HERE and the Marquee Five website HERE. Marquee Five has a YouTube channel HERE and Sierra has one HERE.

