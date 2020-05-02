BWW Feature: Scot Pankey's Dramaversity Offers Hope To Out of Work Performers With Online Teaching Jobs



In 2018, when he launched his online performing arts teaching academy called Dramaversity, Scot Pankey could not have known that the institution would have an opportunity to help so many more people than he had envisioned. A High School teacher of theater in Houston, Texas, Mr. Pankey's powerful personality combines with an indomitable will to spread art and the joy his students experience to people around the world. His love of theater and his passion for teaching led to the creation of the online learning institution and, since them, students of all ages have been taking classes from the comfort of their own homes, via the device of their choice. Students from small towns where the opportunities simply don't exist, people who might not be able to afford college but who have enough money for single classes have been studying theater, voice, dance, instruments, and speech from certified teachers and industry professionals. Students of Dramaversity create a free account that updates them on course information. After the purchase of any class, a link is forwarded to the student so that they may join their fellow classmates for their lesson. To enter the video conference, they click the link at the start time and join in on the course - it is a system with which the entire world is now familiar, and one that has proven wildly successful for Pankey and Dramaversity.

One of the most popular features of Dramaversity is in-depth conversations with successful performers and creators. A recent Q&A with Broadway star Jessica Vosk sold out in 22 hours. The most recent of Dramaversity's guest speakers was Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty. These stars join the students and Pankey via remote for one-hour sitdowns during which Scot moderates and 50 students are given an opportunity to ask their own questions. For the students, it has proven to be a most effective learning tool.

Now, though, Pankey finds himself with an opportunity to use Dramaversity to assist many others in need.

With the global health crisis that has many people quarantined from a shelter-in-place order (or their own personal health concerns), all gig workers find themselves without income. Actors, singers, dancers, private teachers, musicians are all sitting at home and living off of their savings. Scot Pankey recognized the need for work for the invaluable members of the entertainment community and, through mutual friend Jim Caruso, reached out to Broadway World Cabaret with a call to arms for artists seeking supplemental income. It was simply not possible, at a grave time when so many are in need, to say no to Mr. Pankey and his admirable desire to help - after all, the celebrity Q&A's make only a part of Dramaversity's curriculum. Pankey & co. seek to provide the students with practical knowledge from artisans working in their field of choice. This is a perfect chance for everyone to make the most of an unfortunate situation, thus, taking teaching and learning into a whole new realm.

It's going to be life-altering for many.

