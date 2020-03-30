BWW Feature: Online Performances and Streaming Shows Are The Entertainment Way Of The Moment

As Live Streaming Living Concerts continue to entertain and bring musicians and their audiences together, the artists of the cabaret community have been reaching out to Broadway World Cabaret with information on their shows. As promised, we at BWW Cabaret will continue to bring these artists to their followers, so anyone with information on an upcoming streaming Living Room Concert may contact me at my work email stephen@bwayworld.com or my personal email stephenbulldozermosher@gmail.com and I will personally see to it the information is released.

Here is a schedule of upcoming streaming shows, both live and recorded, places to find online entertainment and connection to people and the arts.

3/30 5 pm EST Richard Skipper interviews MAC's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Anita Gillette on Radio Blog. HERE

People with questions for Anita can send them to Richard@richardskipper.com any time today or call into the interview at 5:15 pm.

3/30 AND 4/1 6 pm EST The Drinkwater Brothers Live on their Facebook Page HERE and on their Instagram @thedrinkwaterbrothers

3/30 7 pm EST Chris Autore Live on Instagram @chrisautore

3/30 7 pm EST MAC Award Winners Announced on the MAC Facebook Page HERE

4/1 3 pm EST Micah Young Facebook Live kids singalong with the whole family HERE and this is repeated EVERY WEDNESDAY. Mr. Young also has a Facebook Live on 4/5 6 pm EST AND EVERY SUNDAY AFTER - this is a Musical Theater Adult Happy Hour Singalong HERE . Furthermore, Micah Young has joined in a partnership with Broadway Weekends At Home - there will be a Disney Singalong on 4/3 at 11 am EST and a Musical Theater Singalong on 4/4 at 6 pm EST -- to take part join the Facebook group called Broadway Weekends At Home HERE

4/1 7 pm EST Matt Baker will be doing a Gershwin and Cole Porter Show on Facebook Live and 4/4 7:30 pm EST in EVERY TIME ZONE -- per Matt: "Saturday night I'll be doing a concert too, at 7:30 pm in every time zone in the USA, so no matter where you live, you can have dinner at 7:30 pm with me playing dinner music for you! SO, I'll be doing a set here at 7:30, then 8:30, 9:30, and then 10:30 EST, to catch the west coast at 'their' 7:30 pm.." See all of Matt's shows on his Facebook Page HERE

4/1 7 pm EST Fleur Seule Live Stream Swing Dance HERE

This message from Allyson Briggs of Fleur Seule:

Let's get together!

On Wednesday 4/1 join Fleur Seule live from your living room to get off the couch and swing out!

I will be singing some peppy hits and taking requests here, so post your favorites and I will try to get them all in.

From 7:00-8:00 pm you can join the live stream on Fleur Seule's page here, or my personal FB page.

My goal is to provide you with a much-needed escape, a chance to request your favorite songs, and an opportunity to assist me and my musicians through what looks like months of lost work at this point. This is donated what you can and every gift is appreciated, no matter how much. I will be singing and chatting with you live to stay connected and positive in this lonely time. So come with your questions, your requests, and your cares, because I am going to sing them away!

4/1 7 pm EST Adam B. Shapiro "From Fool to Fiddler" with Special Guest Janice Hall at this link HERE

4/2 2 pm EST Nicolas King and Mike Renzi Facebook Live on Nicolas King's Facebook Page HERE

4/3 2 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live on Carly's Facebook Page HERE Carly does this show every Friday

4/4 4 pm EST (See what she did there?) Liora Michelle Facebook Live on Liora Michelle's Facebook Page HERE

This message from Liora:

Featuring some user-friendly arias, some American Songbook, a Neapolitan'n French song or 2, and strike-our-fancy sundry.

4/4 7 pm EST Gabrielle Stravelli and Pat O'Leary Facebook Live on Ms. Stravelli's Facebook Page HERE

4/5 3 pm EST Dawn Derow Facebook Live for Palm Sunday, including some special material for people wishing they could be in church, on Dawn's Facebook Page HERE

4/6 6:30 pm EST Corinna Sowers Adler "By Request Virtual Edition Session 2" on CSA's Facebook Page HERE



4/7 3 pm Nicole Zuraitis Facebook Live from her Facebook Page HERE

Limited Run

4/1 through 4/5: Desperately Seeking The Exit Online Live by Peter Michael Marino. Original direction by John Clancy. Mr. Marino performs his self-penned show which has sold out repeatedly online. The show can be viewed on your computer or tablet, runs 65 minutes and has a ticket price of $10.00. To purchase tickets go HERE and to see the show trailer click HERE. The show has a WEBSITE

4/1 2 pm EST

4/2 7 pm EST

4/4 7 pm EST

4/5 7 pm EST

This message from Mr. Marino, to whet the whistle of the interested: YOUR COMPUTER, PLANET EARTH - After selling out the first three live streams of "Desperately Seeking the Exit Uncut & Online," Peter Michael Marino once again shares the notorious tale of the making and unmaking of his West End-Blondie-Madonna musical "Desperately Seeking Susan," between April 1-5, 2020.

In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London's West End...and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond. Experience this notorious award-winning tale LIVE on your computer.

ONGOING SERIES



Marie's Group has a Live Piano Bar TWICE DAILY. The early show is from 4 pm - 7 pm EST, and the second show is 7 pm - 10 pm EST. Join the Maries Group HERE to watch.



Anthony Nunziata posts regular Living Room videos, recorded brand new, to his Facebook Page HERE - these videos are of him singing his original compositions.

Jay Leonhart Live Streaming NIGHTLY from his Youtube Channel HERE

John Burns sings DAILY from his kitchen via Facebook Live HERE in the mornings

Debbie Wileman sings DAILY from her home in the United Kingdom HERE

Piano Bar Live streams every Monday at 7 pm on Facebook Live HERE

Gretchen Reinhagen streams a live concert every Sunday at 6:30 pm EST via Facebook Live HERE



The Boy Band Project has a live watch party every Sunday at 2 pm where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. That happens HERE

The Shakespeare Forum is hosting its open workshops online via Zoom every Tuesday Night at 8 pm. Info available HERE

4/1 7 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live on Their Facebook Page HERE

This event happens EVERY Wednesday

This message from the Shake Rattle & Roll FB Page:

Join our NEW online, interactive game -

PIANO BINGO!

Every Wednesday night 7 pm EDT

WIN CASH, SING SONGS, HAVE FUN!

family-friendly! fun for the whole quarantined house!

All the songs you love, and CASH**!

You'll need a bingo card to play and WIN, and you'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!

$10 for one game card, and $20 for THREE!

**The amount given out each game will depend on the number of cards purchased for that game.



4/4 8 pm EST till 11 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Live on Their Facebook page HERE

This event happens EVERY Saturday

This message from the Shake Rattle & Roll FB Page:

Everyone is stuck at home for the time being.

But that doesn't mean we can't still have ourselves a PARTY.

We're broadcasting LIVE again, this Saturday night

4/4 8-11 pm EST

Our NEW KIND of DUELING PIANOS SHOW!

All the same music, comedy, requests, interaction and FUN you love!

PLUS - games and contests you can play along with at HOME -

WITH REAL PRIZES for the smartest/fastest/spunkiest contestants.

Our list of sponsors includes Quarantine Squad gear from Merchimize and customized SR&R glassware from KAS Laser Designs

So grab some couch, some cocktails, and some comrades - and get ready for the next generation of SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL DUELING PIANOS!

Archives

54 Below has a series #ATHOMEWITH54 that streams one-time-only screenings of past shows on their Youtube channel HERE - for a schedule of events go HERE

The American Shakespeare Center is streaming their productions online HERE

PBS UNLOCKS BROADWAY SHOWS HERE

NATIONAL THEATER LIVE STREAMS A PLAY EVERY THURSDAY HERE





