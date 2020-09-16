BWW Feature: Constantine Maroulis Releases Music Video 'Try' From New CD UNTIL I'M WANTED

Tony Nominee Maroulis just can't stop working.

Twice Tony-nominated Constantine Maroulis released his first full-length album in over a decade on July tenth, and his fans worldwide rejoiced. UNTIL I'M WANTED is an eight-song set funded by those fans through a Kickstarter campaign and every one of those eight songs is an original tune written by Mr. Maroulis, along with several of his friends, all of them musical artists of note. The star of Broadway's Rock of Ages and Jekyll and Hyde has stated that he has always been the underdog, and the motivation he has derived from that led to the creation of Until I'm Wanted, which he feels personifies the "blue-collar born Brooklyn, raised Jersey Greekboy skin I have lived in all my life."

Now, sixty-eight days after the release of the CD, Maroulis debuts the music video for the song "Try" - a video that was shot in a socially distant manner in Canton, Ohio under the direction of Sean McArdle. Featured in the video is a backing band that includes Hey Monea band members Dan and Nate Monea, who co-produced the album Until I'm Wanted. Maroulis says the album was a collaborative effort that allowed him to call upon relationships he has developed over the course of his career. "Here I Come" was written by Constantine Maroulis, Christopher Reardon, Andrew Waldeck, and Jason Spiewak. Reardon and Waldeck, better known as Killer Deluxe, have written hits for other Idol alums Daughtry and David Cook, to name a few. Killer Deluxe also wrote "Blown Away," "Once In Your Life" and "She's Just Rock N' Roll" with Maroulis. "Try" was written by Constantine Maroulis and hitmaker Ryan Star and was produced by Dan Monea and Nate Monea at Little C Studios in Canton, Ohio. "All About You" was written by Constantine Maroulis, Sam Hollander, and Grant Michaels. Sam Hollander has written and/or produced over 20 US Top 40 Pop Hits, as well as numerous worldwide smashes, including Panic! at the Disco's worldwide number one, "High Hopes". In 2019, he held the top position on the Billboard Rock Songwriters chart for nine weeks, a year-end record. "All About You" was produced by Constantine Maroulis and Josh Edmondson and was mixed by Jeff Juliano. Jeff Juliano is a Grammy-winning mix engineer who has worked with such acts as Dan+Shay, John Mayer, Shawn Mendes, and Miley Cyrus among others.

During the last six months of the global health crisis, Mr. Maroulis has been prolific in his online presence, whether releasing garage videos of him singing his songs, participating in tributes to his dear friend Nick Cordero, or inspiring fans and followers with uplifting or amusing videos and epistolary messages, so it isn't much of a surprise that he could or would travel to Ohio to get the right music video representation for a single from this new album, clearly one that is of utmost importance to him.

"With a briefcase and a microphone, I give you Until I'm Wanted- my love letter to rock 'n' roll." -- Constantine Maroulis

The music video for "Try" is released today, September 16, 2020, and can be seen below.

Constantine Maroulis UNTIL I'M WANTED is a 2020 release on the Noble Steed Music label and is available on all streaming platforms and HERE

Visit the Constantine Maroulis website HERE

