BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST REVUE

The revue is a time-honored genre of show in the nightclub industry, a show that features a handful of performers telling stories in word and song, all fitting under the umbrella of a particular topic. Cabaret audiences are especially fond of revues because it provides a common denominator for every person in the room, from the actors on the stage to the patrons at the neighboring table. It's a fun-filled way to pass an hour with a drink in your hand and a smile on your face.

The nominees for Best Revue are shows that cover the topics of Christmas, New York City, Sondheim, and a satirical look at politics in the era of Trump, and each of these revues has a long-standing following, not to mention devoted fans.

The Category Is BEST REVUE

New York: Big City Songbook - Birdland Theater: Deborah Grace Winer's show about Manhattan has a regular date every month on the stage of the Birdland Theater, drawing in native New Yorkers and tourists visiting this fair berg. With cast regulars like Klea Blackhurst, La Tanya Hall, and Nicolas King, audiences are treated to great renditions of famed songs about NYC - and occasionally they are treated to replacements like Karen Ziemba and Laurie Wells when Misses Blackhurst and Hall take work out of town. It's a festive and urbane look at the town we call home.

KT Sullivan & Jeff Harnar -#sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre: Cabaret diva and divo KT and Jeff have a well-liked partnership that lends itself well to any number of shows they have produced over the years, but their Sondheim show became so popular that it went beyond the level of sold-out houses and extensions. This show ended up committed to film for a PBS special. One of the most memorable revues on the nightclub stage during the last decade, fans often wonder when it will be back.

Joe Keegan - Everybody Rise - Birdland: The brainchild of award-winning comedy scribe, Joe Keegan, the regular Birdland show provides audiences with Broadway show tunes they all know and love ... rewritten to scathingly comment on politics during the Trump era. With performers like Bebe Neuwirth, Bryan Batt, Liz Callaway, and Christine Pedi, the recurring series was one of Birdland's most popular last year, and it will be sad to see it go, as Trump leaves Washington. But Keegan will find something else to lampoon, no doubt - just give him time.

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - A Swingin' Birdland Christmas - Birdland: One of Birdland's most beloved traditions, A Swingin' Birdland Christmas has been an annual treat for the holiday season for a decade. Ten times Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch have starred in the revue that plays performances right up to Christmas, and ten times every performance has sold out. It's Christmas magic.

