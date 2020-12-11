BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST GROUP SHOW

What's more fun than hanging out with your friends? Putting on a show with them! Any time a gang of artists get together to create a show, the audience can count on a little something extra. For each group show there is a cornucopia of different types of talent up on the stage, there is winter banter and chemistry, there are stories shared and common interests. There is harmony. What is more exciting than hearing a group of gifted singers arrange their voices in perfect harmony? Just take a look at the videos below to get a an answer to that question, and you'll agree.

The Category Is BEST GROUP SHOW

54 Does 54 Staff Shows - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Mama's Boys - Don't Tell Mama:

Meg Flather Songs: A Cabaret Sisterhood - Don't Tell Mama:

THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Songs By An Immigrant The Green Room 42:

4 Women, 4 Stories: Broadway World was unable to find online representation of this performance.

Uprising: A Rooftop Cabaret: Broadway World was unable to find online representation of this performance.

54 Celebrates Aretha Franklin: Broadway World was unable to find online representation of this performance.

Which group show will be the one to get your vote? Cast that vote HERE.