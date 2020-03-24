BWW Feature: 54 Below At Home To Provide Entertainment During Confinement - #54BELOWATHOME

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced, via their website, that they will be delving into their archives and providing one-time only screenings of some of their past shows during this period of isolation. The popular nightclub is the artistic home away from home of many of the industry's most frequently in demand artists. Artists like Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Jeremy Jordan, and The Callaways are oft to be found selling out shows at the Midtown Manhattan supper club. With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, many clubs and entertainers are working to find ways to keep homebound people from going stir crazy, and Feinstein's has sweetened the deal with this news:

All of us at Feinstein's/54 Below are devastated that the COVID-19 situation has forced us to close up the club for a few weeks. But we don't want to stop providing content for you!

We will be reaching into our archives and streaming a select few of our past performances as one-time-only events on YouTube. In addition, some of our upcoming performers have agreed to give you an exclusive sneak peek of their rescheduled shows. Check back on this page for updates and added artists!

We are proud to be known as "Broadway's Living Room" and as such, would like to provide a moment in time and a space for our audiences to come together as a community. After hearing that so many people are suffering from isolation as a result of the social distancing guidelines, we have decided to gather our online community into a virtual room where we can enjoy performances, comment, and chat with each other.

Please visit the Feinstein's/54 Below website for complete information on their upcoming online shows AND a few Live Streaming shows as well by visiting their website HERE The Lineup of shows currently scheduled is as follows:

Joe Iconis & George Salazar in "Two Player Game" - Wednesday, March 25th at 6:30 pm

Julia Mattison is "Ruby Manger" - Thursday, March 26th at 6:30 pm

David Yazbek - Friday, March 27th at 6:30 pm LIVE show on Facebook

Sondheim Unplugged - Sunday, March 29th at 6:30 pm

Ryan Scott Oliver - Tuesday, March 31st at 6:30 pm LIVE show on Facebook

Nicole Henry - Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 pm LIVE show on Facebook

Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert - Friday, April 3rd at 6:30 pm

Brittain Ashford-Saturday, April 4th at 6:30 pm

Bonnie Milligan & Natalie Walker- Wednesday, April 8th at 6:30 pm

Liz Callaway: "The Beat Goes On" - Friday, April 10th at 6:30 pm

Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert! - Saturday, April 11th at 6:30 pm

Charles Busch "Native New Yorker" - Monday, April 13th at 6:30 pm

Ben Vereen - Saturday, April 18th at 6:30 pm

Ann Hampton Callaway: "The Linda Ronstadt Songbook"-Sunday, April 19th at 6:30 pm

Kyle Dean Massey - Tuesday, April 21st at 6:30 pm

Please share the news and any online thoughts or comments by using the hashtag #54BELOWATHOME





