BWW Cabaret Celebrates International Women's Day with a Look At Some of the Women from the History of Cabaret
Celebrating the achievements of the women in the cabaret and concert industry.
March 8th is International Women's Day, a day that celebrates women's social, economic, cultural and political achievement and marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity (per unitedhealthgroup.com). On this day, people everywhere turn their attentions to the accomplishments of the women among us who work equally as hard, every other day of the year. Still, in honor of the day, Broadway World Cabaret is looking at some of the women of the cabaret and concert industry who have made their mark in the industry, throughout the annals of time. While such a list could never be comprehensive, the BWW Cabaret team has approached the task of compiling video representation from some of the women of the industry seriously, choosing women no longer with us, women just starting out, and women who stand, today, as examples of what can be accomplished with some talent and tenacity. It is with great certainty that strong, empowered women will continue to shine their light on the nightclub industry and concert stage for decades to come that we share this sampling of some of the women of cabaret who have captured the public's attention over the years.
Here's to International Women's Day, and here's to the Women.
Visit the International Women's Day 2022 website HERE.
1. Diahann Carroll
2. Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway
3. Pat Suzuki
4. Isabelle Georges
5. Julie Wilson
6. Maria Wirries
7. Blossom Dearie
8. Bianca Marroquin
9. Kay Starr & Margaret Whiting
10. Kuhoo Verma
11. Dolores Gray
12. Doreen Montalvo
13. Christine Andreas
14. Shirley Horn
15. Sylvia Syms
16. Kaye Ballard
17. Anita Gillette & Penny Fuller
18. Eartha Kitt
19. Beegie Adair
20. Mabel Mercer
21. Chita Rivera
22. Vivian Reed & Melba Moore
23. Bridget Everett
24. Ali Ewoldt
25. Shakina Nayfack