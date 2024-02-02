BROADWAY'S A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This Month

The performance is on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 9:30PM

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 2 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 3 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Review: Carolyn Montgomery Lovingly Honors Rosemary Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland Photo 4 Review: Carolyn Montgomery Honors Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland

BROADWAY'S A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Broadway’s a Drag! on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 9:30PM, hosted by Tara Bull and featuring an ALL drag artist cast, including Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Jizzelle, Corma Kelley, Danuel Duel, WorshipHER, and Wesley.

Tara will be joined by a variety of some of New York’s best drag queens including drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega and The Good Judies, who will perform some of Broadway’s classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Brooke Beatty and Tara Bull, Broadway’s a Drag is a collection of theater’s greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: BY DRAG QUEENS! From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you’ve never seen it before.


Broadway’s a Drag plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, February 8th at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. Schneider Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. Schneider

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway, a new podcast, hosted by Broadway historian Robert W. Schneider, about musicals that never came to Broadway. The first episode, discussing ARTHUR, THE MUSICAL is available to listen now on BPN.fm or wherever you get your podcasts.

2
Photos: Ari Axelrod Makes Triumphant Return To Birdland Photo
Photos: Ari Axelrod Makes Triumphant Return To Birdland

Birdland will present singer Ari Axelrod in concert on Monday, January 29. Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, performer Ari Axelrod returned to his artistic home to debut a new show.

3
Interview: GIMLICKS BIG MESS Is About to Get Wacky at Brooklyn Comedy Collective Photo
Interview: GIMLICK'S BIG MESS Is About to Get Wacky at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Sketch comedy team GIMLICK is back at Brooklyn Comedy Collective in Williamsburg. The trio specializes in absurd comedy with plenty of sight gags and clever, wacky jokes. I spoke with Gimlick's members (Kate Armstrong, Irene Rising, and Marisa Caruso) about their upcoming show this Sunday, February 4th, at BCC.

4
Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland Photo
Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland

Birdland presented singer Ari Axelrod in concert on Monday, January 29. See photos below!

More Hot Stories For You

BROADWAY'S A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This MonthBROADWAY'S A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This Month
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. SchneiderBroadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. Schneider
Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To BirdlandPhotos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland
Trans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at CaveatTrans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at Caveat

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
WICKED
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You