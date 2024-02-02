BROADWAY'S A DRAG! Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Broadway’s a Drag! on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 9:30PM, hosted by Tara Bull and featuring an ALL drag artist cast, including Gina Tonic, Lyra Vega, Jizzelle, Corma Kelley, Danuel Duel, WorshipHER, and Wesley.

Tara will be joined by a variety of some of New York’s best drag queens including drag pianist extraordinaire, Lyra Vega and The Good Judies, who will perform some of Broadway’s classic hits live at the fabulous 54 Below! Directed and produced by Brooke Beatty and Tara Bull, Broadway’s a Drag is a collection of theater’s greatest songs performed as they were originally intended: BY DRAG QUEENS! From Little Shop of Horrors to Wicked, these queens will have all of Broadway covered… in glitter! Come see Broadway like you’ve never seen it before.



Broadway’s a Drag plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, February 8th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

