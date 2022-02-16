BROADWAY SINGS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH to be Presented at Wollman Rink This Friday

Grab some skates, a signature drink from the rink side Hot Toddy Tent, and come party with Broadway Sings at Wollman Rink in Central Park for the New York concert event of the year!

Broadway Sings for Black History Month will take place at the iconic Wollman Rink on Friday, February 18 from 7:00 - 9:30 PM.

The Broadway Sings live band and six premier Broadway stars will celebrate and uplift new arrangements of the music of Black music legends who have helped define the world's music, including Beyoncé, John Legend, Whitney Houston, Prince and more.

Tickets are available here. Guests can enjoy ice skating, a signature drink from the rink side Hot Toddy Tent alongside the outdoor music by Broadway Sings.

The all-star lineup includes the following special guests: Alysha Deslorieux (Original Cast of Hamilton); Sydney Morton (Motown); Christiani Pitts (King Kong); Laurissa Romain (South Pacific); Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud); and Aisha Jackson (Frozen).