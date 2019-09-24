BREATHLESS ON BROADWAY Benefit Returns To Sardi's Next Month

On Monday, October 7th, 2019, many popular and talented Broadway performers will shine a light on Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) at the 5th annual breathless on Broadway benefit at Sardi's Restaurant, 234 West 44th Street, NYC.

For one night, some of Broadway's favorites, including Ann Harada (Cinderella, 9 to 5, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Seussical, M. Butterfly) T. Oliver Reid (Tony Award Winning Hadestown, Tony Nominated Once On This Island, Disney's Mary Poppins, Follies, Kiss Me Kate), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Les Miserables), Maria Briggs (Tony nominated Disney's Frozen, Hello Dolly!, Cats, Mean Girls The Musical), Kevin Schuerig (National Tour: King and I), Zachary Sayle (Alliance Theatre's Becoming Nancy, National Tour: Newsies, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, International Tour: Sound of Music, World Premiere: A Christmas Story The Musical) , Katie Micha (Gypsy, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Billy Elliot National Tour), Giuseppe Bausilio (Hamilton, Hello Dolly, Cats, Aladdin, Newsies the Musical and BIlly Elliot: The Musical), Jesse Swimm (School of Rock The Musical, Disney's Mary Poppins), Mimi Bessette (Bonnie & Clyde The Musical, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Brittany Nicholas (Mean Girls The Musical), and Laurissa Romain (Lincoln Centers' revival of Roger's & Hammerstein's South Pacific, Spike Lee's upcoming film Son Of The South, Kurt, and You Were Always, Chris Rock's Film, Top Five, TBS' Are We There Yet, and Oswald the Musical).

Maia Katz (Innovative Artists), Liv Rand (Walt Disney Company) and Ava Rand (Marymount Manhattan College) will raise awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH), a rare disease that currently has no cure but can be managed with proper care and treatment.

The benefit evening includes a Red Carpet, dinner and the show.

The benefit will also feature an auction which will include tickets to Broadway's Hamilton, To Kill A Mockingbird, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill and the eight time Tony Awards winning Hadestown (with Playbills signed by the Hadestown original cast) and backstage tours. Additionally, guests will have a chance to win one of a kind artwork from professional illustrator John Stanisci whose clients include: Marvel Comics, DC Comics among others. A custom designed exclusive piece will be produced for the highest bidder.

Broadway's Zach Rand (Les Misérables & Disney's Mary Poppins, World Premieres: A Christmas Story The Musical, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical, National Tours: Disney's Mary Poppins, Radio City Christmas Spectacular) will co-host the event with his siblings Liv, Ava and Elijah in honor of their sister Chloë.

Broadway (and Sardi's) are normally dark on Mondays, but not on October 7h. This Monday night will be all about raising awareness for an incurable disease, to honor those who live with Pulmonary Hypertension and remember those who have died from the disease. All proceeds will go to the research fund of phaware global association to develop technology to advance research.

"My family and I are honored to be hosting this event to raise awareness for a very personal cause. And while my sister Chloë isn't here to witness this, we continue our fight for the many other families affected by Pulmonary Hypertension. We are pleased to be joined by iain Hess, a PH patients diagnosed when he was five years old, who at seventeen received a life-saving bi-lateral lung transplant. We are grateful Iain is willing to tell his and his family's journey with PH to shed light upon how this deadly disease can consume life. I am thrilled to welcome my talented Broadway colleagues who will perform to help raise awareness for the disease that has affected many like Broadway legend Phyllis Newman and singer Natalie Cole," said Zach Rand. "All proceeds will go to phaware global association the non-profit co-founded by my mom with partners Steve Van Wormer and John Hess and will be used in the development of technology for PH research."

"The idea for breathless on Broadway began in the car driving home one night when Zach was appearing in Les Miserables on Broadway. He asked if someday his voice would be big enough to help other people. He was nine years old. Just before Zach's eighteenth birthday, the first breathless on Broadway happened. We are grateful breathless on Broadway is generously sponsored by Actelion A Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson, Liquidia Technologies, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Stage Door Designs, United Therapeutics, Xpress Concierge and Worldwide Clinical Trials" said Marie Mascia-Rand.

Breathless on Broadway will include a Red Carpet beginning at 5:30PM, followed by dinner and entertainment at 6:30PM. Tickets are $500.

The event is open to the public, but seating is limited. For additional information, visit: www.breathlessonbroadway.com

Breathless on Broadway is an intimate evening of music and conversations with some of Broadway's brightest new stars and hosted by Broadway's Zach Rand in honor of his late sister, Chloë. Experience live performances and hear stories of how this magical world of Broadway weaves together friendships and ever-lasting relationships. See unique performances from shows that are currently being developed for Broadway, meet the stars and learn more about pulmonary hypertension. This intimate evening takes places in historic Sardi's Restaurant located in the heart of the theatre district on 44th Street. www.breathlessonbroadway.com

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a rare, life-threatening disease affecting the arteries of the lungs that can lead to right heart failure. PH patients experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue. While there's currently no cure, there are 16 FDA-approved therapies available to help patients live better lives. Without treatment, mean survivability is only 2.8 years.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You