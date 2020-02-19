BOY BAND BRUNCH Expands to Weekly Shows at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has extended its schedule for the special "Boy Band Brunch" from The Boy Band Project. The show will be presented every Sunday afternoon, now on sale through May 31. All performances are at 2:00 PM. An interactive musical thrill-fest, Boy Band Brunch features four sexy guys bringing you all the moves, music and magic of your favorite boy band hits. The group has created an exciting show that re-imagines the sound, movement and energy of *NSync, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, One Direction, Boyz II Men, and more.

"Boy Band Brunch" won the 2019 BroadwayWorld Award for "Best Revue/Group Show." Their recent single "Get Behind My Love" is available on iTunes and all streaming platforms, with the video on YouTube HERE.

The Boy Band Project was recently seen on ABC-TV's "Good Morning America" and NY1 TV, and called "refreshing and entertaining in a dazzling, flamboyant way" by Get Out magazine. The contemporary boy band cover group that features a talented cast direct from Broadway's Wicked, Jersey Boys, Hair, Cabaret, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Alter Boyz and Rock of Ages. The original cast members met while performing together in the musical Alter Boyz, and discovering their shared love of the music of the boy bands of the '90s led to the birth of the group in 2014. They've been going strong ever since, with each performance a hilarious and nostalgic look at boy band acts that authentically replicates the sound, precise movement and energy of the boy bands that inspire them. Founder and producer Travis Nesbitt - whose credits include Alter Boys, The Producers, Hairspray and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular - has created an international presence for the group, whose audiences both in the US and abroad are instantly transformed into a euphoric gathering of super fans.

Boy Band Brunch is performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, though May 31. The cover charge is $20-$50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You