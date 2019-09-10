BARE: IN CONCERT To Play Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 brings Michael Anthony Theatrical's production of "Bare: In Concert" to New York City for a one night only engagement. "Bare: In Concert" is a musical tribute to one of the most treasured pop opera's. The performance will play Saturday, September 21st at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. The night will feature numbers from the pop opera and the newly composed musical such as Million Miles from Heaven, You and I, A Quiet Night at Home, Are You There, One, All Grown Up, Bare and more!

The evening will be led by James Oblak (Legally Blonde National Tour) as Jason, John McGowan (The Big Bang Musical Off-Broadway) as Peter, Harper Miles (Bat Out Of Hell, Beautiful National Tour) as Sister Chantelle, Victoria Meade (The Big Bang Musical Off-Broadway, High School Musical) as Ivy, Stefanie Sambrano (35mm: A Musical Exhibition) as Nadia, Sammy Ferber (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour, No Sympathy for the World Premiere) as Matt and Brittany Bennett (Kiss Me Kate, A Chorus Line) as Claire. The night will also feature special performances by Bryan George Rowell, Brian Sousis, Cloe Joy Ivason, Dillon Drozdz, Madeline Mancebo, and Michelle Calaguio.

This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino with music direction by Frank Saverino.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





