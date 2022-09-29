Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY to Bring Laughter Before Election Day at Broadway Comedy Club

Songs are turned into comic moments, providing an opportunity to relax, laugh and enjoy great music where the lyrics have been adapted to current events for comic effect.

Sep. 29, 2022  

A handful of people arrive for a meeting of some sort. Each is here to deal with an obsession - with politics. Welcome to a meeting of Politics Anonymous, the setting for Ballots Over Broadway, a new hit show which presents famous Broadway and other songs with parody lyrics.

The show is being presented at the Broadway Comedy Club, already the home to stand-up, improv and a wide range of comedy shows. Ballots Over Broadway, a musical revue, lets you, for a moment, laugh at politics and ourselves and listen to some great songs with parody lyrics.

Joseph Bartosch, Owen Hahner, Samantha Hernandez, Annie Raczko, Ella Phillips and Olivia Whicheloe star in the show directed by Raczko and written by Claude Solnik. The audience members, by extension, are members of Politics Anonymous as well.

The show, priced at $15 with a Two Beverage Minimum, will have you casting your vote for laughter, blending good music with some laughs.

Shows are Thursday October 27 at 6 p.m., Saturday October 29 at 3 p.m., Sunday October 30 6 p.m. and Sunday October 6 at 5 p.m., all leading up to election day.

"It's meant to be a chance to hear some great songs with great lyrics and to laugh, for a moment, at politics, our problems and the dysfunction that has become politics as usual on so many levels," Solnik said. "Plus you're at a venue where you can order food and drinks. What more can you want?"

In this show, where Broadway songs are updated and pegged on today's issues, "When you're a Jet" becomes "When you're a Dem," "Beauty School Dropout" is transformed into "Reality TV Dropout" and "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" becomes "Oh, How I love Global Warming."

Many more songs are turned into comic moments, providing an opportunity to relax, laugh and enjoy great music where the lyrics have been adapted to current events for comic effect. While Forbidden Broadway specialized in parodying Broadway songs, this show takes Broadway and other popular songs and presents them with a new spin.

"The show isn't meant to be about politics," Solnik said. "It's meant to be parody, to laugh at the absurdity of so much that's going on."

Although there is some snappy dialogue, most of the evening is spent with the songs, as the meeting is periodically interrupted by each character breaking into song. Rather than discussion or argument, each person presents their view with great songs and comic lyrics.

"These are amazing songs," Solnik said of the original tunes. "We've got a great cast who's singing them and lyrics that, I hope, will make you smile, laugh and, at least for a while, enjoy the lighter side of life."

Ballots over Broadway, Broadway Comedy Club, 318 We. 53rd St. NY, NY. Thursday October 27 at 6 p.m., Saturday October 29 at 3 p.m., Sunday October 30 at 6 p.m. and Sunday October 6 at 5 p.m. $15 Two Drink Minimum. 212-757-2323, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200099®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.broadwaycomedyclub.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


